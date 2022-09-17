National Logistics Policy Latest Updates: With an objective to boost the economic growth in the country, the Central government will launch the National Logistics Policy on Saturday at 5:30 PM at the Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital. Notably, the policy will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Also Read - PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Times When PM Nailed His Desi Looks Like A Pro On Foreign Visits - Watch Video

As per updates from the PMO, the need for a national policy was felt since the logistics cost in India is high compared to other developed economies.

"It is imperative to reduce the logistics cost in India for improving the competitiveness of Indian goods both in domestic as well as export markets. Reduced logistics cost improves efficiency cutting across various sectors of the economy, encouraging value addition and enterprise," said a statement by the PMO.

What is National Logistics Policy?

Earlier, Nirmal Sitharaman had said that the national logistics policy will clarify the roles of the Union government, state governments and key regulators.

She also added that it will create a single-window e-logistics market and focus on the generation of employment, skills and making medium and small enterprises competitive.

How will it boost trade facilitation matters?

As per the draft policy, the Central government will create a single point of reference for all logistics and trade facilitation matters, reducing costs for the logistics sector to 10 percent in five years. The logistics sector is estimated at 13-14 percent of GDP.

Moreover, with this policy, India will go away from the high dependence on road transport for cargo movement to a mix of rail, shipping, road, and air transport.

Focus on Ease of Doing Business

The PMO added that the government has put significant emphasis on improving both Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living since 2014.

“National Logistics Policy, a comprehensive effort to address issues of high cost and inefficiency by laying down an overarching interdisciplinary, cross-sectoral and multi-jurisdictional framework for the development of the entire logistics ecosystem, is yet another step in this direction,” the statement said.

Policy to enhance economic growth

Interestingly, the National Logistics Policy is an endeavour to improve the competitiveness of Indian goods, enhancing economic growth and increasing employment opportunities.

“It has been the vision of the Prime Minister to develop world-class modern infrastructure through integration of all stakeholders in holistic planning and implementation so that efficiency and synergy are achieved in the execution of the project. The PM GatiShakti – National Master Plan for muti-modal connectivity – launched by the Prime Minister last year, was a pioneering step in this direction. PM GatiShakti will get further boost and complementarity with the launch of National Logistics Policy,” the PMO added.