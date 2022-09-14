National Medical Commission Act, 2019: Madhya Pradesh is gearing up to be the first state in India to implement the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019. The bill was first introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 22, 2019 and is slated to bring major changes in the medical education system of the country. One of the primary provisions of the bill states that the fees of 50 per cent of seats in private medical colleges and deemed universities should be on par with government medical colleges.Also Read - NMC Allows Indian Students from Ukrainian Universities to Complete Medical Education in Other Countries

According to the Director of Medical Education Madhya Pradesh, the admissions on 42.5 per cent of the remaining 85 per cent general pool seats shall be at par with the prevailing annual fee of government medical college. The rest of the states are also expected to implement the bill beginning from this year.

WHAT IS NMC BILL?

The National Medical Commission Bill, 2019 was introduced by the Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha on July 22, 2019. According to PRS Legislative, the Bill seeks to repeal the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 and provide for a medical education system which ensures the following:

(i) availability of adequate and high quality medical professionals,

(ii) adoption of the latest medical research by medical professionals,

(iii) periodic assessment of medical institutions, and

(iv) an effective grievance redressal mechanism.

The bill talks about the formation of a National Medical Commission which will be interested with the task of framing policies for regulation of medical institutions and medical professionals, laying down requirements related to human resources and infrastructure, providing guidelines for determination of fees for up to 50 per cent of the seats in private medical institutions and deemed universities which are regulated under the Bill.

HOW WILL NMC BILL IMPACT MEDICAL EDUCATION?

While the proposed law seeks to make a major revamp of the medical education system, a major contentious issue around it is regulating tuition fee for medical education at a time when the private sector is widening its footprint. The existing system allows private colleges to fix high fees which triggered the mushrooming of private colleges.

FEES OF PRIVATE MEDICAL COLLEGES

The country has 537 medical colleges. The private medical colleges alone offer 40,000 MBBS seats. Karnataka, a hub for medical institutes, has only 19 government colleges but 40 private ones; Kerala has 10 government and 24 private colleges; and, Telangana has 10 government and 22 private colleges.

In 2014, the unregulated and prohibitive capitation fee in private medical colleges was contested in the Supreme Court. In July 2018, the apex court ordered the formation of a committee that would provide an appropriate fee structure to private colleges. After this, state governments formed committees and decided upper limits to their tuition fees. Eighty to 100 per cent seats in private colleges were regulated.

However, the NMC Act is thought to revert the efforts of the government and the Supreme Court. The Act says NMC will frame guidelines to regulate fee for a maximum of 50 per cent of the seats. This, according to the protesting doctors and rest of the medical fraternity, will open the floodgates of privatisation and corporatisation.

The institutional mechanism being brought in does not inspire confidence in mitigating malpractices, say some health experts. However, if implemented properly, this provision can help normalise the skewed distribution of colleges. At present, states have unequal distribution of medical colleges in proportion to their respective populations. As per a report by Down to Earth, of the 80,000-odd MBBS seats countrywide, Maharashtra has 8,580, Tamil Nadu has 7,145, Karnataka has 9,145 and Gujarat has 5,190 seats.

But in populated states like Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, that also have high mortality and morbidity rate, there are only 1,740 and 3,470 seats respectively. While Bihar has 40,649 doctors, Maharashtra has 175,000, Karnataka 123,000 and Tamil Nadu 136,000.

The increased power in the hands of the central government is also being seen as a bone of contention. The state governments, in the National Medical Commission, will only be left with an advisory role.

NATIONAL EXIT TEST (NEXT)

According to the government, the NMC bill will provide for a medical education system that improves access to quality and affordable medical education, and ensures availability of adequate and high quality medical professionals in all parts of the country. The NMC will bring in changes in the way, MBBS entrance are conducted and bring in new provisions such as exit exams and regulation of course fees in private colleges. Section 15 (1) of the bill proposes a common final-year MBBS exam, the National Exit Test (NEXT), before an individual starts practising medicine and for seeking admission to post-graduate medical courses and for enrolment in the state register or the national register. There will also be a screening test for foreign medical graduates.

Recently, Madras High Court reserved the government order asking to implement the 50 per cent fees provision of the bill as against the pleas made by Medical colleges that they cannot just ask for fees at par with government colleges since the fee structures varied from state to state. The Madras High Court decided to rule in the favour of the bill.