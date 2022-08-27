Noida Twin Towers demolition: India’s tallest building Noida Twin Towers, which is even taller than Qutub Minar, will be razed to the ground on August 28 in pursuance of a Supreme Court order. It will India’s highest structures ever to be demolished in 9 seconds at 2.30 pm tomorrow. All the necessary arrangements have been made by the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) to conduct the demolition of Supertech’s twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald project in Noida. At least 3,700 kilograms of explosives have been installed to demolish the twin tower. Explosives, installed on all the floors, will be connected with wires. For the past several weeks, the work of installing explosives in the Twin Towers was going on. Impact cushions have also been designed to reduce vibration. The entire process includes the crucial job of rolling the handle, charging the box and pressing the switch at the right time to trigger the explosives packed into columns at Apex and Ceyane.Also Read - Noida Twin Tower Demolition: Air Space Up To One Nautical Mile To Remain Shut For Flights On Aug 28

WHY IS THE NOIDA TWIN TOWERS BEING DEMOLOSHED

The twin towers are being demolished because of serious violations of building codes. Supreme Court said, the Noida Authority and Supertech had engaged in “nefarious complicity” and ordered the company to demolish the buildings at its own expense under the guidance of the Noida Authority.

In 2004, the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) allotted land for ‘Supertech Emerald Court’ housing society in Noida’s Sector 93A.

In 2005, The Noida authority sanctioned the building plan for Supertech’s Emerald Court project. As per the original building plan, the project has 14 towers and nine floors along with a shopping complex and garden area.

In June 2006, the total leased area allotted to the company increased to 54,819.51 sq metres. Under the rules, the floor area ratio was also increased from 1.5 to 2 for the new allottees after 2006.

In December 2006, NOIDA sanctioned the first revised plan for the Emerald Court under the NBR 2006, by which two additional floors were added, thereby bringing all of them to ground and 11 floors (G+11). Also, additional buildings were also sanctioned — Tower 15, Tower 16 and a shopping complex.

In 2012, the Noida authority reviewed the new plan, in which the height of the twin towers was fixed at 40 floors. In December, Emerald Court Owners Residents Welfare Association (RWA) moved the Allahabad High Court saying the construction was illegal.

In 2014, The Allahabad High Court ruled that the twin towers are illegal, ordering their demolition.

The court also asked the builder to refund flat buyers’ payments with an interest rate of 14 per cent. The court observes that Noida Authority officials collaborated with the builder to construct the twin towers.

The Noida Authority and Supertech approach the Supreme Court claiming the construction is not illegal, while the homebuyers too knocked at the court’s door seeking a refund or an order to shift them to another project.

In August 2021, the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the structures as their construction violated the minimum distance requirement. According to the court, the buildings were built illegally without taking the consent of the individual flat owners as required under the UP Apartment Act.

The demolition gets delayed by a year and is finally scheduled to be razed tomorrow.

WHO WILL BE IN-CHARGE OF THE NOIDA TWIN TOWERs DEMOLITION

Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering and their South African partner firm Jet Demolitions will carry out the demolition of the Supertech Twin towers.

HOW MUCH WILL NOIDA TWIN TOWERs DEMOLITION COST

The demolition of the twin towers is likely to cost nearly Rs 20 crore as it requires a lot of explosives, manpower and equipment, News 18 reported.

HOW LONG WILL IT TAKE TO DEMOLISH SUPERTECH TWIN TOWERS

The eye-popping event will last for just about 15 seconds. “It will take nine to 10 seconds for all the explosives to blast in a series making a loud noise,” Utkarsh Mehta, partner of demolition firm Edifice Engineering, was quoted

“After the blasts, the structures won’t come down all at once and would take four to five seconds to come down completely,” he said, adding that the time for dust dissipation is estimated to be 10 minutes.