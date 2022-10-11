Toronto: In a big relief for thousands of international students, the Canadian government has now withdrawn the 20-hour-a-week limit on the number of hours the international students can work off-campus as it continues to face a labour shortage. The job seekers in Canada were looking for nearly one million jobs as of July when Canada’s job vacancy rate came down to 5.4 percent from a peak of 6 percent in April.Also Read - Canada Issues Guidelines For Indian Students, Asks Them Not to Start Working Before Course Begins. Full Advisory Here

Giving details, Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Minister Sean Fraser earlier this week said that more job opportunities are there than workers in almost every community in Canada.

He also stated that while some international students will work in service jobs, he expects some to find employment in their field of study.

Speaking to CNBC TV 18, Rohit Sethi, director of overseas study consultancy ESS Global, said that as there is rise in the number of job openings, Canada has been actively making changes in its permanent immigration system giving priority to the people who are already in Canada under the Canadian experience subclass.

Canada lifts restrictions temporarily

It must be noted that Canada has lifted the restriction temporarily from 15 November 2022 until 31 December 2023 to deal with the labour shortage. The new policy of the Canadian government will only apply to students pursuing full-time courses.

How relaxations will benefit Indian students