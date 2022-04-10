New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted out of power after several political allies and a key party in his ruling coalition deserted him. Imran Khan, 69, the country’s 22nd prime minister, was unceremoniously removed from the office through the no-confidence vote, becoming the first premier in Pakistan’s history to be ousted through a no-trust motion.Also Read - Who Is Shehbaz Sharif, Frontrunner For Next Pakistan PM After Imran Khan's Ouster?

Imran Khan was sworn as the prime minister of Pakistan on August 18, 2018 and the no-confidence motion against him was passed on April 10, 2022 after which his term as the premier came to a sudden end. His 1,332-day tenure as prime minister which began on Saturday, August 18, 2018 ended on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

The cricketer-turned-politician served as the prime minister of Pakistan for three years seven months and 23 days, which in terms of months is around 43 months and 23 days, Geo News reported.

What happened so far

The joint Opposition succeeded in its month-long efforts to oust Imran Khan from the prime minister’s office as 174 members of the 342-member National Assembly voted against him in the wee hours of Sunday after a day of high drama.

In seeking Imran Khan’s ouster, the Opposition had accused him of economic mismanagement as inflation soars and the Pakistani rupee plummets in value. The vote caps months of political turmoil and a constitutional crisis that required the Supreme Court to step in.

Imran Khan has been claiming that the Opposition’s no-confidence motion against him was the result of a foreign conspiracy because of his independent foreign policy and funds were being channelled from abroad to oust him from power.

In an address to the nation on Friday, the 69-year-old prime minister reiterated his allegations that a senior US diplomat threatened regime change in Pakistan. Imran Khan has alleged that Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs in the Department of State was involved in the foreign conspiracy’ to topple his government.

Imran Khan, who came to power in 2018 with promises to create a Naya Pakistan’, was dogged by claims of economic mismanagement as his government battled depleting foreign exchange reserves and double-digit inflation. He apparently lost the support of the powerful Army after he refused to endorse the appointment of the ISI spy agency chief last year. Finally, he agreed but it soured his ties with the powerful Army, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 75 years of existence and has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.

A special session was convened in the light of the verdict by the Supreme Court which on April 7 declared as unconstitutional a ruling by the deputy speaker to reject the no-trust move against Khan. The apex court also revoked the dissolution of the House.

What’s next after Imran Khan’s ouster

Pakistan will have a new Prime Minister on Monday when the National Assembly, which was adjourned in the early hours of Sunday, reconvenes to elect a new head of the government after Imran Khan was ousted from office through a no-confidence vote. The marathon proceedings of the National Assembly, Parliament’s lower house, were adjourned in the early hours of Sunday to meet again on Monday at 2 pm to elect the new prime minister.

The combined Opposition has already named Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif as its joint candidate to replace Imran Khan. Shehbaz Sharif is likely to replace Imran Khan as the prime minister of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif is the younger brother of the former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Shehbaz Sharif on March 28 tabled the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan’s government in the National Assembly.

What does it mean for India

Pakistan’s military mainly controls policies in the sensitive areas in the country and its relations with India has been tense over a lot of issues between both the countries. Pakistan has been involved in violating a lot of ceasefires especially in the Kashmir region and sponsoring terror activities targetting India.

Karan Thapar, a political commentator, said the Pakistani military could “put pressure on the new government in Islamabad to build on the successful ceasefire in Kashmir”, news agency Reuters reported.