New Delhi: Thousands of tribals from different districts of Gujarat gathered at Kaprada in Valsad district to protest against the dams proposed to be constructed on Par river as part of the Union government’s river link project. For the unversed, this is not the first time tribals have taken to the streets. Earlier this month, they had held public meetings twice on March 5 in Vyara of Tapi district and on March 11 in Dang district and taken out rally against the dams proposed to be built under Par-Tapi-Narmada river link project, which covers areas of south Gujarat and Nashik district in Maharashtra and handed over a memorandum to the local mamlatdar.Also Read - Mumbai Logs 27 New COVID-19 cases; 16 Districts of Maharashtra Record No Death in March

What is Par-Tapi Narmada River Link Project?

As per the India Water Resources Information System, the Par-Tapi-Narmada river link project proposes to transfer water from surplus regions of Western Ghats to deficit regions of Saurashtra and Kutch, with the work including building seven reservoirs in north Maharashtra and south Gujarat. Also Read - Income Tax Department Detects Rs 224 Crore Black Income After Raids on Maharashtra-Based Unicorn

While six reservoirs will be located in the Valsad and Dang districts of Gujarat, one will be located in Nasik district of Maharashtra. Also Read - 'Situation May Change Dramatically in Few Weeks': Maharashtra Minister Hints at Possibility of Fourth Wave of COVID. Deets Inside

The Par-Tapi reach of the canal passes through Valsad, Navsari, Dang and Surat districts of south Gujarat whereas Tapi-Narmada reach of the canal passes through Surat, Bharuch, and Vadodara districts of Gujarat, it said.

What’s the Objective Of The Project

Par-Tapi-Narmada Link Project has been planned to transfer surplus waters of West flowing Par, Auranga, Ambica and Purna river basins of South Gujarat and neighboring Maharashtra to provide irrigation facilities to: the areas on its enroute: tribal areas enroute right side of the link canal; tribal dominant districts of Dang and Valsad of Gujarat and Nasik district of Maharashtra; command area of five projects proposed by Government of Gujarat in its initial reaches to caters the water demands for irrigation and drinking purposes in its enroute; and take over the part command area of existing Miyagam Branch Canal of Narmada Canal System.

The Narmada waters so saved in Sardar Sarovar Project would be utilized to provide irrigation facilities: in tribal areas of Naswadi, Kavant, Sankheda, Jetpur Pavi, Chhota Udepur talukas of Chhota Udepur district and Halol, Ghogamba and Kalol talukas of Panchmahal district by lift directly from Narmada Main Canal on substitution basis; and in drought-affected Saurashtra region of Gujarat on substitution basis through Narmada Canal System to meet irrigation, domestic and other requirements.

In addition to this, all possible Panchayat/village tanks coming in the vicinity of the project will be filled up. The project will also provide drinking water to the tribal population in the vicinity.

Why Are Tribals Protesting Against The Par-Tapi-Narmada River Link Project?

Ever since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned about Par-Tapi-Narmada linking project in her Budget speech (2022-23), a section of tribals have intensified their protest. In 2007-2008, the same project was halted following strong opposition from tribals. The tribal leaders have claimed that the Central government has designed the project to ‘cover up’ the ‘failure’ of Narmada Yojana. As a result of the project in Dang, Valsad, and Tapi districts, scores of villagers will be displaced.

As per the report of NWDA, approximately 61 villages and 2,509 families will be affected by the river link project. Of the total 61 villages, 60 will be submerged partially. The creation of the Jheri reservoir in Maharashtra spread across 6 villages would affect 98 families.

In Gujarat, the Kelwan reservoir would affect 793 families in 17 villages, 563 families would be hit by the Dabdar reservoir across 11 villages, 379 families across 7 villages by Chasmandva reservoir, 345 families would be affected by Chikkar reservoir across nine villages and 331 families would be affected due to Paikhed reservoir spread over 11 villages.

The NWDA report elaborated that once the reservoirs are created affected families may lose their lands or houses or both in the deluge. However, the affected families would be resettled and provided ex-gratia for the loss of their lands and houses.

However, tribal leaders said that they are yet to be compensated for many projects like the Narmada Yojana, Statue of Unity, Ukai, etc.