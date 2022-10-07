Delhi: It is not easy to say goodbye to those innocent little pupper eyes while dropping our fur balls for boarding and you go on a trip. But it is not always feasible to take them along too. Good news paw-parents! Now there is one more airlines that will allow you to take your pets along soaring in the sky. Akasa Airlines recently announced that they will now allow pets in cabin and cargo. The bookings for the same will begin from October 15. But, it is to be noted that Akasa is not the first airline in India to operate with pets on board. Air India has a long list of rules to follow but do allow for animals on board, while IndiGo permits only service animals.Also Read - Fish Curry, Scrambled Egg And Much More: Air India Introduces New Menu For Domestic Passengers | Deets Here

Pets are integral part of our family, and leaving them behind while we have fun aches the heart and is a little unfair to them as well, right paw-parents? Therefore here is a comprehensive list of rules that one needs to adhere to while planning an itinerary with furry friends along!

AKASA AIR

Akasa airlines will start flying pets from November 1 onwards. Here is a list of rules one needs to comply with:

Pets weighing upto 7 kg will be allowed onboard

Those weighing between 7 and 32 kg will need to be checked in at airports .

32-100 kg will have to be checked in a cargo terminals as they will require larger crates to be flown in.

Akasa will shortly announce the charges for pets following in these three wight categories.

According airline officials, they will permit only one pet in the passenger cabin and one in cargo.

Pet in cabin will have to be carried in a crate and is advised to wear a muzzle. Further the crate will be placed in front of the accompanying passenger seat.

AIR INDIA

Air India is another flight service that allows passenger to travel with domestic pets and also have a long list of rules and policies to adhere by. Air India website says, small inoffensive domestic pets such as dogs, cats and birds, accompanied by valid health and rabies vaccination certificates, will be accepted on Air India domestic flights in the cabin or in cargo.”

Such carriage is subject to approval of the commander of the flight.

The pet must be properly carried in soft ventilated bags/kennel in the prescribed size (kennel size not to exceed 18” x 18” x 12”).The weight of the pet including the container should not exceed 5 kgs. for carriage in the cabin.

Dogs and cats must be at least 8 weeks of age to travel. Pregnant pets will not be accepted.

Maximum of two pets are permitted in cabin per flight, one in the last row of First/Business class and one in the last row of Economy class along with the accompanying passenger.

A label will be affixed on the container showing the name of the pet.

A moisture absorbent mat must be placed in the container .

The pet dog must be properly muzzled and leashed

The Pets/Guide Dogs will not be allowed to occupy a passenger seat.

Pet animals can be carried as an accompanied baggage or shipped as Cargo. Bookings can be made for pets as Accompanied Baggage / Excess Baggage through Air India Reservations.

Pets will be carried at an additional charge and will not be included in the Free Baggage Allowance, even if the passenger has no other baggage.

Normal Excess Baggage Charges, would be applicable for carriage of accompanied pets on domestic journeys within India. Weight of the pet plus container as also food carried per container will be charged.

However, a Trained Guide Dog when properly muzzled and leashed and with health /vaccination certificate, may be carried free of charge if the dog is trained to lead the a passenger with impaired vision /hearing and the passenger is dependent on such dog.

IndiGo doesn’t allow the carriage of any pets with guide dogs and service dogs being the exception

According to Firstpost, Among dogs, brachycephalic or snub-nosed breeds such as a pug, French bulldgog, a boxer, an English bulldog, a Boston terrier, a Lhasa Apso, a Shih Tzu cannot be transported by air due to issues involved with their breathing. This is because snub-nosed breeds are far more susceptible to heat exhaustion and breathing abnormalities, which can be exacerbated by air travel.

PET TRAVEL TIPS

Remember to keep all document and its copied pertaining to health and vaccination certificate of your pet Make prior bookings in the flight to avoid last minute hassle and get all the clearances done Before travelling, get a a health check of your fur balls by a vet to get a green signal to travel airborne with them. Also confirm if it s safe to travel with the breed of pet you have because it not advisable for all breeds to take a flight journey owing to their anatomy. If you are required to take your pet in a crate, ensure it is well ventilated and has enough space for your pooch to move around Do not forget their favourite toys!

Note: Before booking, check the official website of the respective airlines for latest policy update.

Safe travel with little fur balls!