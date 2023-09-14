Home

Explained: Why Are Petrol Pump Dealers On Strike For Two Days in Rajasthan?

The President of Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association said the call for fuel pump strike was taken against high VAT rates on fuel in the state.

The Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association said the fuel pumps will remain closed from 10 AM to 6 PM on Thursday.

Jaipur: Petrol and diesel stations across Rajasthan remained shut on Wednesday and will continue to down their shutters on Thursday in view of the Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association’s strike to protest high value added tax rate on fuels. State President of Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association, Rajendra Singh Bhati said like Wednesday, fuel stations will remain closed from 10 AM to 6 PM on Thursday as well.

The President of Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association said that more than 5,700 privately operated fuel pumps across the state are participating in the two-day strike.

Because of the two-day-long strike, a large crowd was seen at many petrol pumps on Wednesday morning, as people were not aware about the strike.

Moreover, Bhati has also threatened an indefinite strike from September 15, if the state government failed to act on the issue.

What Are Their Demands?

Petroleum dealers in the state announced the strike over the demand to reduce value-added taxes. The association also said that the protest is being organised to draw the attention of the administration to reduce the diesel prices in Rajasthan, which are comparatively higher than neigbouring states due to fluctuations in Value Added Tax (VAT) rates.

Amid these developments, it should be noted that the last time country-wide revision was done on May 21, 2022, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. Petrol rates and diesel rates have been steady since then.

Petrol, Diesel Most Expensive In Rajasthan

Petrol and diesel prices in the country have been on the rise, and right now, the most expensive fuel is being sold in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. The price of one litre of petrol has reached Rs 112.74, and diesel is priced at Rs 97.57 per litre. However, Port Blair has the cheapest petrol and diesel prices, with petrol priced at Rs 84.10 per liter and diesel at Rs 79.74 per litre.

Petrol Price Above Rs 100 in 16 States

Petrol prices have crossed Rs 100 per litre in 16 states and such states include Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Manipur, Telangana, Punjab, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Odisha, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh. In the similar manner, the diesel prices are also above Rs 100 per litre in Odisha, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

As per the latest updates from oil marketing companies, petrol in Noida has become Rs 96.79 and diesel Rs 89.96 per litre. In Ghaziabad, the price of diesel is being sold at Rs 96.58 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.75 per litre.

In Lucknow, petrol is available at Rs 96.57 and diesel Rs 89.76 per litre. In Patna, petrol has become Rs 107.24 and diesel Rs 94.04 per litre in the city.

