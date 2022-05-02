New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Europe and he reached his first stop – Germany’s capital city Berlin. PM Modi landed in Berlin on Monday as he is scheduled to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. This will be PM Modi’s first in-person meet with newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz . After landing in Berlin, PM Modi was greeted by the Indian diaspora who gave him a warm welcome. Later, PM Modi took to Twitter and said he was confident that his visit will boost the “friendship” between India and Germany. PM Modi was given a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora in Berlin. PM Modi will hold detailed bilateral discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and co-chair the India-Germany inter-governmental consultations as the two nations seek to further deepen their ties.Also Read - PM Modi's Europe Visit LIVE Updates: PM Modi Lands In Berlin, Gets Warm Welcome By Indian Diaspora

Landed in Berlin. Today, I will be holding talks with Chancellor @OlafScholz, interacting with business leaders and addressing a community programme. I am confident this visit will boost the friendship between India and Germany. pic.twitter.com/qTNgl8QL7K — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2022

It was early morning in Berlin yet several people from the Indian community came by. Was wonderful connecting with them. India is proud of the accomplishments of our diaspora. pic.twitter.com/RfCyCqJkPY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2022

PM Modi is on a three-day visit to three nations in Europe – Germany, France and Denmark. PM Modi, who has reached Berlin on Monday, will travel to Copenhagen on May 3 where he will have a bilateral meeting with Denmark Prime Minister Frederiksen. After this, PM Modi will travel to Paris and hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, who was recently re-elected as French president, on May 4.

Why PM Modi’s visit to Germany is significant – 5 Reasons

Indo-Pacific: PM Modi’s visit to Berlin comes amid Germany’s efforts to intensify its engagement in the Indo-Pacific region amid China’s assertiveness. In January, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and German Navy chief Kay-Achim Schönbach discussed maritime security cooperation in the context of greater engagement by Germany in the Indo-Pacific. Trade: PM Modi’s visit is also likely to focus on trade relations with Germany. Germany is India’s largest trading partner in Europe with a bilateral trade of over $21 billion. The visit will chart the future course for deepening Indo-German ties This is PM Modi’s fifth visit to Germany after becoming Prime Minister. Strategic Partnership: India and Germany, which are trying to strengthen the post-COVID recovery, are banking on strategic partnership to further commercial ties. PM Modi and Chancellor Olaf Scholz will address a high-level roundtable where they will interact with top CEOs of both countries. “The long-standing commercial ties between India and Germany form one of the pillars of our Strategic Partnership, and Chancellor Scholz and I will also jointly address a Business Roundtable with the goal of energising our industry to industry cooperation, which will help strengthen the post-COVID economic recovery in both countries,” PM Modi said ahead of his visit to Germany, news agency PTI reported. The Diaspora Factor: Germany is home to a thriving Indian diaspora of over 2,00,000. PM Modi said the Indian diaspora in Germany is an “important anchor” in India’s relations with Europe. “Continental Europe is home to over one million persons of Indian origin, and Germany has a significant proportion of this Diaspora. The Indian Diaspora is an important anchor in our relations with Europe and therefore I will take the opportunity of my visit to the continent to meet our brothers and sisters there,” PM Modi said before he landed in Berlin on Monday. Ukraine: With Germany taking a strong stand against Russia over war in Ukraine while India maintaining a diplomatic balance, it is important that Berlin and New Delhi exchange strategic notes. India is heavily dependent on Russia for defence supplies and had given out balanced statements on the war in Ukraine. Germany currently holds the G7 rotating presidency and it will be interesting to see if India gets invited to the G7 summit in June even as New Delhi have taken a different stand on Ukraine-Russia war.

This is PM Modi’s fifth visit to Germany since he became the prime minister and his first meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. PM Modi had earlier visited Germany in April 2018, July 2017, May 2017 and April 2015.