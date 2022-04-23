New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday to participate in the celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day. During the visit, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth around Rs 20,000 crore, said Prime Minister’s office in an official statement.Also Read - WATCH | Terrorist Attack Bus Carrying CISF Personnel In Jammu; DGP Says Could Be ‘Conspiracy’ To Sabotage PM Modi’s J-K Visit

According to PMO, Prime Minister will also hand over SVAMITVA cards to beneficiaries under the scheme, and transfer award money to Panchayats which are winners of awards given across different categories on National panchayati Raj Day for their achievements.

What is SVAMITVA Scheme?

SVAMITVA is a Central Government scheme, which was launched on National Panchayati Raj Day 24 April 2020. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj is the nodal ministry to implement this scheme, while the revenue or land records department is the nodal agency for a survey of properties through drones.

The objective of the scheme is to separate the land in rural areas through drone survey technology and create a record of ownership of houses in the area. The Svamitva scheme enables rural masses to use property as a financial asset by villagers for taking loans and other financial benefits.

What is the need for this plan?

Over 50 per cent of India’s population lives in rural areas, where people do not have ownership documents of their houses. Though, records have been maintained of the agricultural land in villages since British era, but the houses were not documented. As a result, the property papers of many houses do not exist. The SVAMITVA scheme was introduced to tackle this issue.

The scheme will bring financial stability to people living in rural areas by enabling them to use their property as financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits. It will also lead to creation of accurate land records for rural planning and determination property tax. Through the Svamitva scheme, the government hopes that property disputes and legal cases will be reduced.

How does SVAMITVA scheme work?

Under the SVAMITVA scheme, the residential land is measured through drones. The drone then crates a digital map of every property within the village boundaries and fixes the limit of every revenue block. The state governments then create property cards for every house in the village and provide to beneficiaries.

What are the Benefit?

The property owner gets their ownership easily. Once the property is fixed, its price also get fixed. Property cards can be used to take loans. The tax regime at the panchayat level also improves.

What Central Government seeks through this scheme?