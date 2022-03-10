Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday clinched massive victory and expanded its root from Delhi to Chandigarh, making sure Bhagwant Mann would form the government in the state. The AAP-wave on the ground was so strong that it led to five-time Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal losing his bastion Lambi and incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi losing his both seats — Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur . The magic of the Aam Aadmi Party also led Congress rebel Captain Amarinder Singh to lose from Patiala.Also Read - Mohali Election Result LIVE: AAP Candidate Kulwant Singh Leading by Over 22,000 Votes

As per the latest trends, the AAP is winning/leading in close to 91 of the total 117 seats in the state. (Final result in some seats are yet to be announced). So what made the AAP clinch a massive victory in Punjab and how it left the two parties which have been ruling the state for the past 70 years far behind? Here are 5 factors that may have led to AAP’s sweeping win in the land of five rivers- Punjab. Also Read - Aligarh Chunav Results 2022 LIVE: Zafar Alam of Samajwadi Party Leads, Mukta Raja of BJP Trails