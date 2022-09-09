Queen Elizabeth II Death Latest News Today: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96 at the time of death. Notably, her death brings to an end the longest reign in the history of the United Kingdom, and one of the longest reigns by any head of state.Also Read - Queen Elizabeth II Dies at 96 After 70 Years on Throne | Read Royal Family's Official Statement Here

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon, Buckingham Palace said in a statement, adding, “The King and the Queen Consort [Charles and Camilla] will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow [Friday].” Also Read - 'Prayers With King And Family': Archbishop Of Canterbury Issues Statement After Queen Elizabeth II Dies

What is Operation Unicorn?

After Queen Elizabeth II’s demise was officially announced by the Buckingham Palace, the so-called plan of action dubbed as ‘Operation Unicorn’ and not ‘Operation London Bridge’, has now been set in motion. Also Read - Queen Elizabeth II Will Be Remembered As Stalwart: PM Modi Expresses Grief, Pays Tribute

There were special plans and provisions if the monarch died when she was in Scotland, called ‘Operation Unicorn’, news agency AFP reported. For the unversed, unicorn is the national animal of Scotland and forms part of the royal coat of arms, along with the lion of England.

What is Operation London Bridge?

However, the Operation London Bridge was already activated with the BBC presenters wearing black and channels switching to rolling news.

The ‘Operation London Bridge’ is the plan for what will happen in the United Kingdom after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The ‘Operation London Bridge’ includes planning for the announcement of her death, the period of official mourning, and the details of her state funeral.

Significantly, the plan was set in 1960s and carries a detailed instructions on how to handle the first 10 days after Her Majesty’s death, ensuring a smooth transition of the throne to her eldest son, Prince Charles — who automatically becomes king now.

What plan is to be followed after her death?

In the meantime, the news of Her Majesty’s death will be displayed outside Buckingham Palace, the royal residence and all flags across the UK will be lowered to half-staff. Moreover, the BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation), the national broadcaster of the United Kingdom, will activate an alarm for national emergencies.