Queen Elizabeth II’s Net Worth And Personal Assets: Charles, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, acceded to the British throne on Thursday following the death of his mother. Queen Elizabeth II died after 70 years on the throne at the age of 96 years old. The Buckingham Palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.Also Read - Queen Elizabeth II Dies at 96 After 70 Years on Throne | Read Royal Family's Official Statement Here

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly leaves behind “over $500 million in personal assets” from her 70 years on the throne. Charles will not only inherit the throne but also her majesty’s private wealth after he is crowned king.

Queen Elizabeth II’s net worth and personal assets

It is hard to measure precisely the net worth of Queen Elizabeth II as some of her assets are privately held and some are part of the Crown Estate, which is not directly controlled by the monarch. However, The Sunday Times Rich List in 2017 estimated Queen Elizabeth’s fortune at 360 million pounds ($472 million) based on an analysis of her private holdings, her stock portfolio, money inherited from her late mother, and income from the Crown Estate, a percentage of which is used to generate revenue for her expenses. This analysis doesn’t include the rising value of the Crown Estate itself, which is in the billions, because she does not control its investments.

The Queen inherited over “$500 million in personal assets, largely due to her investments, art collection, jewelry, and real estate holdings, which includes the Sandringham House and the Balmoral Castle”, according to Business Insider.

In the early 1990s, criticism of the monarchy increased amid reports of the queen’s private wealth and concerns about the expense of the monarchy. In 1992, the queen agreed to pay the expenses of most of her family and become the first monarch to pay income taxes since the 1930s. When Windsor Castle, the queen’s weekend residence, was ravaged by fire in 1992, the public rebelled against paying millions of pounds for repairs. But she voluntarily agreed to pay tax on her personal income. She said she would meet 70 per cent of the cost of restoration work, and she also decided to open her home at Buckingham Palace to the public for the first time to generate extra funds from admission fees.

The Royal finances: Sovereign grant

Queen Elizabeth II received her income through a tax fund called Sovereign Grant which is paid to the Royal Family every year. The Sovereign Grant is public funding to support the official duties of Queen Elizabeth II and other costs such as official travel, staff for working royals and the upkeep of occupied palaces.

The amount of the grant — 86.3 million pounds in 2021-22 — is based on a proportion of profits from the Crown Estate, a vast collection of property across the UK, according to a report by The Associated Press. The amount is equivalent to costing 1.29 pounds per person in the country.

Britain’s royals also have other sources of income, including from tourists paying to visit royal palaces. Funding for the Sovereign Grant comes from a percentage of the profits of the Crown Estate revenue (initially set at 15%). The grant is reviewed every five years by the Royal Trustees (the Prime Minister, the Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Keeper of the Privy Purse), and annual financial accounts continue to be prepared and published by the Keeper of the Privy Purse, The Royal Family had said.

As per Fortune’s report, “monarchy holds nearly $28 billion in real estate assets as of 2021, which cannot be sold”. These include –

The Crown Estate: $19.5 billion

The Crown Estate of Scotland: $592 million

Buckingham Palace: $4.9 billion

The Duchy of Cornwall: $1.3 billion

The Duchy of Lancaster: $748 million

Kensington Palace: $630 million

Charles will not directly inherit the $28 billion empire which includes The Crown Estate, Buckingham Palace, The Crown Estate of Scotland, The Duchy of Cornwall, the Duchy of Lancaster and Kensington Palace but only the personal assets of Queen Elizabeth II which her majesty’s has specifically designated for him.