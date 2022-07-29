New Delhi: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who landed in controversy over his ‘rashtrapatni’ remark, has formally apologised to President Droupadi Murmu on Friday. “I am writing to express my regret for having mistakenly used an incorrect word to describe the position you hold. I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue. I apologize and request you to accept the same,” the Congress leader said in his letter to the President.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates: Cong MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Issues Written Apology To Murmu Over Rashtrapatni Remark

With Droupadi Murmu assuming the top constitutional post in India, the old debate on the correct term to address the President is back. When Pratibha Patil became the first woman President in the country, discussion were rife on using the term the correct term to address her, as women activists pointed out that 'Rashtrapati' is gender-biased and patriarchal tone. The suggestion of addressing woman President as "Rashtrapatni", was also outright rejected by experts.

What Is The Right Term To Address The President?

During a Constituent Assembly debate, in July 1947, there were discussion on how to address a President. Member K T Shah had suggested that a woman President could be called "Neta". Suggestion were also there to address one as "Karnadhar (captain)".

The debate resurfaced in December 1948, when Dr BR Ambedkar referred to various terms used in the draft Constitution in different languages. While the English draft proposed the word “President”, the Hindustani draft talked about “Hind ka ek President”, using “Hind” for the name of the country and “President” for the top-most post.

In Hindi draft, Ambedkar suggested to used the word “Pradhan” and not Rashtrapati, while the Urdu draft used “Sardar”.

Constituent Assembly member from Bihar KT Shah, during the debate, had called for referring to the President of India as “the Chief Executive and Head of the State”. Shah’s amendment was rejected after some members vehemently opposed it, reports PTI.

In his reply, Ambedkar had said, “I do not doubt what he means by the introduction of these words. Chief Executive and Head of the State is to introduce the American presidential form of executive and not the Parliamentary form of the executive which is contained in this Draft Constitution.”

But, in the end Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru rejected them all and finalised on “Rashtrapati”. During the freedom movement, Congress presidents were addressed as “Rashtrapati”.