Siddaramaiah Or DK Shivakumar: Who Should Congress Pick For Karnataka CM Post?

Siddaramaiah Or DK Shivakumar: Who Should Congress Pick For Karnataka CM Post?

Siddaramaiah, a former Karnataka chief minister, and Shivakumar, the state Congress president, are in a head-to-head leadership contest for the coveted Karnataka chief minister post.

The Congress is once again facing a dilemna to make a calculated choice between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the Karnataka CM post.

New Delhi: Congress capped a remarkable political victory in Karnataka by winning way past the majority mark in the recently concluded state Assembly election. But, there’s another battle for Congress to win – a leadership choice between two veteran leaders – Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. Siddaramaiah, a former Karnataka chief minister, and Shivakumar, the state Congress president, are in a head-to-head leadership contest for the coveted Karnataka chief minister post.

Congress, the party riven by in-fighting every now and then, is once again facing a dilemma to make a calculated choice – the one which may have consequences as the grand old party hopes to set the momentum for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. But, the million dollar question is – Who will Congress finally choose as the new Karnataka Chief Minister? Both the stalwarts – Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar – have raised their pitches for their respective demands. There have been talks about a power-sharing formula between both the leaders. However, none seemed to have budged from their higher aspirational demand.

Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah had served as the chief minister of Karnataka from 2013-2018. He is an eight-time MLA from Varuna constituency. Leading Congress to victory in 2013 Karnataka Assembly election with an absolute majority of 122 seats, Siddaramaiah was then chosen as the chief minister. He later resigned as the Karnataka CM in 2018 after the Assembly election held that year. This time, 75-year-old Siddaramaiah had made it clear that it will be his last election stint.

Siddaramaiah enjoys the popularity of being a mass leader and political observers say he is favoured by many for the Karnataka chief minister post. Siddaramiah is believed to have garnered 18 per cent vote share in the recently-concluded state Assembly election. He also enjoys the support of majority of MLAs in the state and have the backing of the Lingayat community.

Another factor which may work in the favour of Siddaramaiah is his clean image unlike his colleague Shivakumar who faces corruption cases. The Congress may bank on Siddaramaiah’s popularity and depend on his experienced administrative skills as the party looks to set up a tempo for the 2024 Lok Sabha Election. The grand old party also, however, hopes to not foresee a Rajasthan-like situation in Karnataka.

DK Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar, a seven-time MLA, is seen as the political strategist who helped Congress stear the victory in Karnataka. Shivakumar did not shy away from taking credit after Congress scripted a cakewalk victory in the 2023 Karnataka Election.

“My mother is my party, I built this party. My high command, my MLAs, my party are there,” Shivakumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Tuesday. “If the party wants they can give me the responsibility. Ours is a united house, our number is 135. I don’t want to divide anyone here. Whether they like me or not, I am a responsible man. I will not backstab and I will not blackmail,” Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar, who is often seen as a troubleshooter, was reliable when Congress faced political crisis in Rajasthan and Maharashtra. Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga leader, also credited himself for building the party after the Congress-JDS coalition government headed by then CM HD Kumaraswamy collapsed after 20 MLAs left and joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He had commandered the party’s support on ground. Shivakumar had taken charge as the Karnataka Congress president in 2020 and worked at the grassroot-level to strengthen the party.

Political observers say this may help Congress leadership tilt their decision towards Shivakumar for the top leadership post. However, cases related to income tax evasion and disproportionate assets filed against Shivakumar may come to bite him. The Income Tax Department had conducted a search and seizure operation in the offices and residence of Shivakumar in 2017. Based on the operation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) started its own probe against him. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had also registered a disproportionate assets case against Shivakumar and conducted raids at premises linked to him and his brother DK Suresh.

The Congress, which wants to steer clear from the corruption image at a time when the BJP had time and again attacked the grand old party with ‘black money’ and ‘ghotala’ jibes, faces an upheaval task to choose between an old guard and a trusted troubleshooter. The Congress also hopes to not create another Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh-like situation in Karnataka which have only affected the grand-old party’s image.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.