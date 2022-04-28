New Delhi: India’s power sector are likely to get worse as highest power demands and rising heat wave are putting pressure on thermal power plants with low coal shortage. According to a report in The Indian Express, over the last week, the total electricity shortage in India hit 623 million units (MU), surpassing the total shortage all of March. From the heat wave to depleted capacity, and technical snags to coal shortage, states are facing multiple problems in meeting increased demand for power across states including Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and the Union Territory of J&K. The maximum all-India power demand that was met crossed the record level of 201 GW mark on Tuesday as large parts of the country reeled from the sweltering heat. The day also marked a peak shortage of 8.2 GW with 120 million units of the energy demand not met.Also Read - Explained: The War of Words Between Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk Over Twitter Deal

States with highest power Crisis