New Delhi: India’s power sector are likely to get worse as highest power demands and rising heat wave are putting pressure on thermal power plants with low coal shortage. According to a report in The Indian Express, over the last week, the total electricity shortage in India hit 623 million units (MU), surpassing the total shortage all of March. From the heat wave to depleted capacity, and technical snags to coal shortage, states are facing multiple problems in meeting increased demand for power across states including Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and the Union Territory of J&K. The maximum all-India power demand that was met crossed the record level of 201 GW mark on Tuesday as large parts of the country reeled from the sweltering heat. The day also marked a peak shortage of 8.2 GW with 120 million units of the energy demand not met.Also Read - Explained: The War of Words Between Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk Over Twitter Deal
States with highest power Crisis
- Jharkhand: The state has a power consumption of 1,800-2,100 MW during peak hours. Demand has now surged to 2,500-2,600 MW.
- Jammu & Kashmir: Parts of J&K are facing power outages for more than 16 hours. Demand is 3,000 MW, and supply less than half of that. According to The Indian Express, NHPC-owned projects in J&K have an installed capacity of 2000 MW, they produce less than 1,400 MW out of which it receives only 150MW.
- Rajasthan: Daily power demand in April 2021 was about 2,131 lakh units. This has shot up to about 2,800 lakh units daily.
- Haryana: Haryana is facing shortage of at least 3,000 MW. The state is in negotiations with Adani Power Limited for restoration of supply from Mundra Power Plant. It cited the heat wave and infrastructure projects to explain the rise in demand.
- Punjab: Coal shortage and technical snags are the main reasons behind the shortage in the state. On Wednesday, demand reached 7,800 MW and availability was around 7,000 MW. This led to 2-5 hour powercuts in domestic areas.
- Odisha: Odisha has been facing a shortage of around 400 MW daily against its average need of 4,150 MW and maximum demand of 4,450 MW during peak hours. According to officials, the shortfall is temporary and the situation will improve within a week.
- Maharashtra: The state saw reduction in shortage over the past week compared to earlier in the month. The peak demand of the state had gone over 25000 MW, about 2500 MW higher than last year. Maharashtra is one of the states with large outstanding dues to coal companies and the Centre is blaming it for non-payment.
- Bihar: The state is facing a power deficit of 200-300 MW per day because of the sudden increase in demand, following the early arrival of peak summer and reduced generation of hydropower.The state’s consumption is close to 6,000 MW per day and availability from different sources is to the tune of 5,000-5,200 MW.