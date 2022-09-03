Bhopal: The news of an 18-year-old serial killer who allegedly bludgeoned four security guards to death in a span of just six days in Sagar and Bhopal cities of Madhya Pradesh and was arrested on Friday has shocked the entire nation. The teenager, identified as Shivprasad Dhurve, alias Shiva and Halku, from his Aadhaar card, is a resident of Kekra village in Sagar district, police said.Also Read - Indore: Around 7 Employees Consume Poison During Protest Against Non Payment Of Salaries

While the first three killings in Sagar came in the space of 72 hours earlier in the week, the fourth victim from Bhopal, fell prey a few hours before Dhurve was nabbed. He was allegedly influenced by social media and driven by an urge to become famous. Police are also probing his role in the murder of another security guard in May.

On Friday evening, Dhurve was produced before a local court which sent him to police remand for a day. Flashing a victory sign', the teenager appeared remorseless when he was taken to the local court's premises by the police. He entered the court campus with his face and head covered with a white cloth and sitting in the middle of two cops in a police vehicle.

LONER, HAD ‘ANGER’ ISSUES: THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT YOUNG ACCUSED

Dhurve was a school dropout and harboured unexplained “anger” since his childhood, according to residents of his village. He had studied up to Class 8 and knows a little bit of English.

He was a loner who largely kept to himself, according to his acquaintances, including Basant Mehar, deputy sarpanch of Kekra village where he grew up before becoming a monster.

He is the youngest among four siblings. His elder brother works as a labourer in Pune, while both his sisters are married, they added.

His father owns 1 to 1.5 acres of agricultural land from which the family ekes out a living, the villagers said.

Dhurve, who studied in a local school, would often get into fights with his fellow students and beat them up over trivial issues. He did not have friends in the village and shunned the company of others, they said.

WHO WERE DHURVE’S VICTIMS AND HOW DID HE OPERATE?

Dhurve targeted sleeping security guards and killed three of them in Sagar district and the fourth one in Bhopal, police said.

On the intervening night of August 28-29, Dhurve found his first victim in Kalyan Lodhi (50), a watchman at a factory. He killed him with a hammer, police said.

He allegedly killed another security guard, Shambhu Narayan Dube (60), who was on duty at an arts and commerce college on the intervening night of August 29-30 under Civil Lines police station limits. Dube’s head was found smashed with a stone in Sagar, police said.

Dhurve is also accused of killing Mangal Ahirwar, a watchman at a house, in the Moti Nagar area on the intervening night of August 30-31 with a stick. After that he shifted his base to Bhopal, some 169 km from Sagar.

A day later, the teenager went on the prowl in the state capital. On Thursday night, he allegedly killed Sonu Verma (23), a security guard in a marble shop. He hit the security guard with a marble pillar in Khajuri area, said local police station in-charge Sandhya Mishra.

HOW WAS THE ACCUSED MP’S SERIAL KILLER ARRESTED?

Dhurve was arrested in Bhopal on the basis of the location of a mobile phone which he had picked up from a victim in Sagar, said state Home Minister Narottam Mishra. Cops traced him after an informer told them that someone who looked like the person they were searching for was spotted in the Koh-e-Fiza area of Bhopal.

