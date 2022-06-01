New Delhi: Renowned singer Krishnakumar Kunnath alias KK died after a live concert in Kolkata. He was 53 years old. At the same time, on his death, an eyewitness has claimed that the AC was not functioning in the crowded auditorium. KK had also complained about this. In his social media post, the eyewitness wrote – There was a lot of crowd in the closed auditorium. KK was suffering from sweat due to the non-working of the AC.Also Read - Retail Tomato Prices In Major Metros Skyrocket To Rs 77 Per Kg. Check Its Prices In Different Cities

Let’s Know What Was The Situation Inside The Auditorium Where The Concert Was Taking Place

The Nazrul stage where KK’s program was held had a capacity of 2700 people. Also Read - RIP KK: Preliminary Post-Mortem Report Rules Out Unnatural Death, Singer's Last Rites on June 2 in Mumbai

This program was organised by a college and more than 7 thousand people entered the auditorium. Also Read - Singer KK's Final Moments Before Death Captured in Hotel's CCTV | Watch

The AC was not working and KK was sweating profusely. He had also complained about this at a program held at the same place a day earlier.

Use Of Fire Extinguisher Foam To Control The Crowd

Firhad Hakim, a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government and the Mayor of Kolkata, has also admitted that there were more people than the capacity. He said that fire extinguishing foam was used to control the crowd.

What Do The Medical Experts Say

Dr Hemlata (Consultant Internal Medicine) says that when more people, like twice-thrice the permissible limit or the capacity, gather in a closed space or room then the heat increases, and it results in a heatstroke-like condition. Also, sodium and potassium are released from the body with sweat. Sometimes lack of potassium has a direct effect on the heart and can stop the heart’s rhythm. This can result in death.

In such a situation, the question is, can anyone die of suffocation in a crowded auditorium?

What Is Suffocation And Can It Lead To Death At Crowded Places?

Question- What is Suffocation?

Answer- When the patient is unable to breathe or has difficulty in breathing. Then such a situation is called suffocation.

Question- When does a person have the problem of suffocation?

Answer- There is a problem of suffocation due to lack of oxygen in the air or if something gets stuck in the throat. In such a situation, the person’s brain’s functions are also affected.

Question- Can suffocation cause death?

Answer- Yes, it can cause death. Sometimes heart rate also decreases due to suffocation. There is a danger of death in case of suffocation. It can also be understood like this- when there is a problem of suffocation, then the person starts feeling nervous. He is not able to inhale oxygen properly which causes difficulty in breathing. As a result, there is no oxygen supply to the brain. In many circumstances it becomes fatal.

Question- What should be done in case of a sudden suffocation problem?

Answer- If someone suddenly has a problem with suffocation, then take these measures immediately: