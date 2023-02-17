Home

Swara Bhasker Hails Special Marriage Act After Getting Married To Activist Fahad Ahmad: What Does The Law Say?

Day after Swara Bhasker announced that she married activist and Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Zirar Ahmad, the actor hailed Special Marriage Act.

The Special Marriage Act, 1954 allows people from different religious background to get married.

New Delhi: We all have the right to love, choose our partner and marry whoever we want. Not many may be able to do so but we do have the right. That is what the constitution allows. Interfaith marriages can be tricky for some families but the law says otherwise.

Day after Swara Bhasker announced that she married activist and Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Zirar Ahmad, the actor hailed Special Marriage Act. Marriages in India can be registered under the Hindu Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, Muslim Marriage Act, 1954, or under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. The Special Marriage Act applies all over India except Jammu and Kashmir.

“Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege. @FahadZirarAhmad,” Swara Bhasker posted on Twitter.

Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege.@FahadZirarAhmad

✨✨✨♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/4wORvgSKDR — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 17, 2023

What is Special Marriage Act, 1954

The Special Marriage Act, 1954 allows people from different religious background to get married. The couples have to serve a notice with the relevant documents to the Marriage Officer 30 days before the intended date of the marriage.

“When a marriage is intended to be solemnized under this Act, the parties to the marriage shall give notice thereof in writing in the form specified in the Second Schedule to the Marriage Officer of the district in which at least one of the parties to the marriage has resided for a period of not less than thirty days immediately preceding the date on which such notice is given,” according to the Special Marriage Act.

Before the marriage is solemnised the parties and three witnesses shall, in the presence of the Marriage Officer, sign a declaration in the form specified in the Third Schedule to this Act, and the declaration shall be countersigned by the Marriage Officer.

The marriage may be solemnized in any form which the parties may choose to adopt: Provided that it shall not be complete and binding on the parties unless each party says to the other in the presence of the Marriage Officer and the three witnesses and in any language understood by the parties,― “I, (A), take the (B), to be my lawful wife (or husband)”.

When the marriage has been solemnised, the Marriage Officer shall enter a certificate thereof in the form specified in the Fourth Schedule in a book to be kept by him for that purpose and to be called the Marriage Certificate Book and such certificate shall be signed by the parties to the marriage and the three witnesses.

