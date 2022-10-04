UAE New Visa Rules 2022: Bringing in a major revamp to its immigration laws, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has changed new set of visa rules that impacts tourists, job seekers and those interested in residing in the Gulf nation. This advanced visa system which was announced last month came into effect on Monday. The new visa guidelines include a 10-year expanded golden visa scheme, a five-year green residency favourable for skilled workers and new multiple-entry tourist visa to allow visitors to stay in the country for up to 90 days. The new rules will have a major impact on tourists as well as those who wish to work or live in the UAE.Also Read - Multiple Entries, 10-Year Expanded Residency And More: UAE's New Visa Laws To Come Into Effect Tomorrow
- As part of the new rules, the tourist visas will allow visitors to stay in the UAE for 60 days, which is an increase from the previous 30 days.
- Moreover, a five-year multi-entry tourist visa will also allow visitors to stay in the UAE for up to 90 days in a row.
- In the meantime, the new job exploration visa will allow professionals to seek employment opportunities in the UAE without a sponsor or host.
- The five-year green visa will allow other nationals to sponsor themselves without seeking help from UAE national or their employer. Freelancers, skilled worker and investors are eligible for this visa.
- If the permit for a green visa holder expires, they will be given a period of up to six months.
- A 10-year residency visa is given to nationals under the golden visa for which investors, entrepreneurs, individuals with exceptional talents will be eligible.
- The workers with golden visa will enjoy the benefit of 100 per cent ownership of their businesses.
- The family members of a golden visa holder can also stay in UAE after the holder’s demise until the visa remains valid.