UAE New Visa Rules 2022: Bringing in a major revamp to its immigration laws, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has changed new set of visa rules that impacts tourists, job seekers and those interested in residing in the Gulf nation. This advanced visa system which was announced last month came into effect on Monday. The new visa guidelines include a 10-year expanded golden visa scheme, a five-year green residency favourable for skilled workers and new multiple-entry tourist visa to allow visitors to stay in the country for up to 90 days. The new rules will have a major impact on tourists as well as those who wish to work or live in the UAE.

What are the new rules?