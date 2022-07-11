San Francisco: Uber used ethically dubious and potentially illegal tactics to fuel its frenetic global expansion beginning nearly a decade ago reveled a leaked cache of confidential files from ride-sharing company. Dubbed the “Uber Files,” the investigation of the leaked files by a group of dozens of news organizations found that company officials leveraged the sometimes violent backlash from the taxi industry against drivers to garner support and evaded regulatory authorities as it looked to conquer new markets early in its history, according to a report by news agency AFP.Also Read - Is Uber Planning to Exit Indian Market? Here's What Company Said

Data from the Uber Files– that comprises of 124,000 documents from 2013-2017– were initially obtained by British daily The Guardian and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), revealed a worldwide damage-control exercise that contributed to the exit of Uber co-founder and CEO Travis Kalanick.

The cache includes unvarnished text and email exchanges between executives, with standouts from co-founder and former chief executive Kalanick, who was forced to resign in 2017 following accusations of brutal management practices and multiple episodes of sexual and psychological harassment at the company.

Delhi rape case And Uber’s blame game

The internal communication of the Uber top brass also reveal the panic inside the company’s headquarters in San Francisco after a woman passenger was raped in an Uber cab by its driver in New Delhi on December 5, 2014.

According to a report by Indian Express, that partnered with ICIJ for this investigation, there were two distinct threads that emerge from the available Uber communications relating to the New Delhi rape case. One–the company immediately took the line that it was the “flawed’’ Indian system of Background Checks (BGCs) of drivers that led to the accused, Shiv Kumar Yadav, committing a second sexual harassment offence.

Second–the unmistakable effort to pitch the blame on Indian authorities. The internal communications showed that Mark MacGann, then Uber’s Head of Public Policy for Europe and Middle East, wrote on December 8: “We’re in crisis talks right now and the media is blazing…The Indian driver was indeed licensed, and the weakness/flaw appears to be in the local licensing schem.’’

MacGann again sent an email to his team: “we are in the process of platinum-plating our background checks in other regions, given the issue in India (where the official State system is at fault, not Uber).”

The rape incident resulted in a “worst-case scenario” for Uber in the Capital. The Delhi government banned its services, and it took seven months and an intervention from the Delhi High Court for Uber cabs to be back on the roads.

Uber Capitalised on Violence Against Drivers

“Violence guarantee(s) success,” Kalanick messaged other company leaders as he pushed for a counter protest amid sometimes heated demonstrations in Paris in 2016 against Uber’s arrival in the market.

Uber’s rapid expansion leaned on subsidized drivers and discounted fares that undercut the taxi industry, and “often without seeking licenses to operate as a taxi and livery service,” reported The Washington Post, one of the media outlets involved in the probe.

Drivers across Europe had faced violent retaliation as taxi drivers felt their livelihoods threatened. The investigation found that “in some instances, when drivers were attacked, Uber executives pivoted quickly to capitalize” to seek public and regulatory support, the Post said.

According to the Guardian, Uber has adopted similar tactics in European countries including Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Italy, mobilizing drivers and encouraging them to complain to the police when they were victims of violence, in order to use media coverage to obtain concessions from the authorities.

Blame Game At Uber

A spokesperson for Kalanick strongly denied the findings as a “false agenda,” saying he “never suggested that Uber should take advantage of violence at the expense of driver safety.”

Uber, however, placed the blame Sunday on previously publicized “mistakes” made by leadership under Kalanick.

“We’ve moved from an era of confrontation to one of collaboration, demonstrating a willingness to come to the table and find common ground with former opponents, including labor unions and taxi companies,” it said, noting that his replacement, Dara Khosrowshahi, “was tasked with transforming every aspect of how Uber operates.”

Kill switch

The investigation also found that Uber worked to evade regulatory probes by leveraging a technological edge, the Post wrote.

It described an instance when Kalanick implemented a “kill switch” to remotely cut off access of devices in an Amsterdam office to Uber’s internal systems during a raid by authorities.

“Please hit the kill switch ASAP,” he wrote in an email to an employee. “Access must be shut down in AMS (Amsterdam).”

Kalanick spokesperson Devon Spurgeon said the former chief executive “never authorized any actions or programs that would obstruct justice in any country.”

Kalanick “did not create, direct or oversee these systems set up by legal and compliance departments and has never been charged in any jurisdiction for obstruction of justice or any related offense,” she said.

Uber Took System For A Ride

The investigation charged that Uber’s actions defied laws and that executives were aware, citing one joking that they had become “pirates.”

The reports say the files reveal Uber also lobbied governments to aid its expansion, finding in particular an ally in France’s Emmanuel Macron, who was economy minister from 2014 to 2016 and is now the country’s president.

The company believed Macron would encourage regulators “to be ‘less conservative’ in their interpretation of rules limiting the company’s operations,” the Post said.

Macron was an open supporter of Uber and the idea of turning France into a “start-up nation” in general, but the leaked documents suggest that the minister’s support even sometimes clashed with the leftist government’s policies.

The revelations sparked indignation among leftist politicians, who denounced the Uber-Macron links as against “all our rules, all our social rights and against workers’ rights,” and condemned the “pillage of the country.”