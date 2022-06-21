Mumbai: Political uncertainty has gripped the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government as Eknath Shinde, once a sena ‘loyalist’ and 21 more MLAs moved to a hotel in BJP-ruled Gujarat, a day after the Sena-NCP-Congress coalition was left red-faced in the MLC elections where the BJP emerged victorious on five seats, with Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party bagging 2 each.Also Read - Amid Political Crisis in Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde Changes Twitter Bio, Says Will Never Cheat For Power

If TV reports are to be believed, 22 MLAs—21 from Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and 1 Independent lawmaker pitched tent in Surat, Gujarat— the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. While the BJP has claimed that it has 134 votes- a big claim at a time numbers are crucial for both the ruling combine and the opposition, lets take a look at what’s at stake and how numbers stack up in Assembly. Also Read - Maharashtra Crisis: Names of 26 MLAs Who Have Gone ‘Missing’ With Eknath Shinde | Full List Here

How Numbers Stack up in Assembly

In the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the majority mark is 145.

The current strength is 287 as one Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke of Mumbai, passed away recently.

The MVA strength is: Shiv Sena (55), NCP (53) and Congress (44), and with the support of smaller parties and independents, the ruling alliance commands around 169 legislators.

The BJP has 106, plus the support of smaller parties and independents giving a strength of around 114.

Besides the MVA-BJP, there is a significant 29-strong group of MLAs who are independents or from smaller parties who have become important for both the ruling and opposition side.

The rest five are unattached to either group ostensibly to keep their ‘political bargaining power’ evergreen, as was witnessed in this months’ biennial elections to both Rajya Sabha and Maharashtra Legislative Council.

What Will Happen If 21 Sena MLAs Resign?

Of the total 55 MLAs, if 21 rebel MLAs led by minister Eknath Shinde resign Sena’s number will reduce to 34. Following this, the number of the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s strength in the House will come down to 131. However, the MVA allies have kept a brave face and maintained that there’s no immediate threat to the government, as indicated by Sena’s Sanjay Raut and Congress’ Prithviraj Chavan, Ashok Chavan and others.