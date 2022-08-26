UK’s New Scale-up Visa: The UK announced new Scale-up Visa aimed at attracting more skilled professionals from around the world, including India as latest British government statistics reflected Indian nationals dominating the skilled visa routes of the country. The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) said the UK Home Office Scale-up Visa announcement directed at high-growth businesses to access a worldwide talent pool to boost their scale-up ambitions is well timed and likely to benefit many Indian businesses and also help UK companies tap into the vast Indian talent pool.Also Read - Canada Visa Delay: What Indian Students Should Know - 5 Points

Under the new Scale-up Visa, companies, including small businesses and those in the tech and financial services sectors, that have achieved growth of 20 per cent or more in either employment or turnover year-on-year for at least three years and employed a minimum of 10 people at the start of those three years are eligible to sponsor workers under the new route.

Eligible businesses are expected to attract a lot more scientists, engineers, programmers, software developers, research and development professionals, economists, architects, technicians, financial and investment advisers with the new visa that falls within the country’s wider points-based immigration system.

UK’s new Scale-up visa – Eligibility

To qualify for a Scale-up worker visa, you must:

Have a confirmed job offer to work for an approved scale-up business for at least 6 months

Have a ‘certificate of sponsorship’ from your employer with information about the role you’ve been offered in the UK

Have a job offer to do a job that’s on the list of eligible occupations

Be paid a minimum salary in your new job

Salary requirements

You will need to be paid whichever is the highest out of the following 3 options:

£33,000 per year

£10.10 per hour

The ‘going rate’ for the type of work you will be doing

Approved UK employers

You must have a job offer from an approved UK employer before you can apply for this visa. They must be an eligible scale-up business to get approved.

Approved employers are also known as sponsors because they are sponsoring you to come to or stay in the UK.

Check if your UK employer is eligible to sponsor you.

Your UK employer will be on the list of approved UK employers if they’re eligible to sponsor you. ‘Scale-up Worker’ must be listed in the ‘

When to apply for UK Scale-up visa

You can apply for a visa up to 3 months before the day you are due to start work in the UK. This date is listed on your certificate of sponsorship.

As part of your application, you will need to prove your identity and provide your documents.

You may need to allow extra time if you need an appointment to do this. You will find out if you need one when you start your application.

Knowledge of English

You must be able to speak, read, write and understand English. You will usually need to prove your knowledge of English when you apply. You will be required to prove you can read, write, speak and understand English to at least level B1 on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) scale.

You can prove your knowledge of English by:

Passing a Secure English Language Test (SELT) from an approved provider

Having a GCSE, A level, Scottish National Qualification level 4 or 5, Scottish Higher or Advanced Higher in English, gained through study at a UK school that you began when you were under 18

Having a degree-level academic qualification that was taught in English – if you studied abroad, you’ll need to apply through Ecctis (formerly UK NARIC) for confirmation that your qualification is equivalent to a UK bachelor’s degree, master’s degree or PhD

During the first 6 months of your stay on Scale-up visa

You cannot change employer unless you apply to update your visa. You do not need to update your visa if you start a different, eligible job with the same employer.

How long you can stay on UK’s Scale-up work visa

You can stay in the UK with a Scale-up Worker visa for 2 years. You will need to apply to extend your visa when it expires. You can extend your visa as many times as you like by 3 years, as long as you still meet the eligibility requirements.

After 5 years, you may be able to apply to settle permanently in the UK (also known as ‘indefinite leave to remain’). This gives you the right to live, work and study here for as long as you like, and apply for benefits if you’re eligible.