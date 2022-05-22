New Delhi: If the tweet by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anything to go by, then the state capital Lucknow is being rechristened. According to the sources privy to the topic, Lucknow could possibly be renamed after Shri Laxman, Lord Rama’s younger brother.Also Read - Explained | What Is KYC-Based Caller Name Display? How Will It Be Beneficial?

How It Started

On 16 May Yogi tweeted: "Sheshavatar Bhagwan Laxman ki pawan nagri Lucknow mein aapka swagat aur abhinandan," and within no time the rumour mills started working overtime, especially the social media, with a very strong conjecture that the saffron-robed CM is going to change the name of Lucknow to Laxmanpuri just like in his first stint as the chief minister, Yogi had changed the names of Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj among a few others.

Long Pending Demand Of BJP Leaders

In fact, many leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra had demanded that Lucknow be renamed Laxmanpuri during Adityanath’s first regime. The BJP governments in several states have carried out a renaming process and if it happens in Lucknow then it shouldn’t come as a surprise as already mentioned that Yogi had changed the names of Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj among a few others during his previous tenure from 2017 to 2022.

Historical Connection Between Shri Laxman and Lucknow

With reference to popular legend and the Ramayana, Lord Rama, Shri Laxman’s elder brother, gifted the territory of Lucknow to Shri Lakshman after he had conquered Lanka by killing the demon king Ravana and also fulfilled the condition of spending 14 years in exile where Shri Laxman had accompanied him and served him throughout.

Hence, it is believed that the name Lucknow is a mistranslated version of Lakshmanpur, Lakhanpur, or Lachmanpur.

Meanwhile, till the time of publishing this story, officials said that they were not yet aware of any proposal to rename Lucknow or any other city.