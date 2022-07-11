New Delhi: The Uber Files referred to a cache of 124,000 internal emails, text messages and documents obtained from Uber that were obtained by the British daily The Guardian and scanned by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and a global consortium of newsrooms in 30 countries leading to the exposure of how the cab-hailing company used technology and dubious means to expand its base in several countries. The probe revealed the untold story of how a shaky Silicon Valley start-up became a USD 44-billion global transportation giant with operations in around 72 countries.Also Read - Won't Make Excuses, Judge us by What we've Done Over Last 5 Years: Uber on Charges of Flouting Laws | Full Statement
The leak consisting of emails, iMessages and WhatsApp exchanges between Uber's most senior executives, as well as memos, presentations, notebooks, briefing papers and invoices, was first leaked to British publication the Guardian. During the investigation, it was found that Uber flouted the law, duped police, exploited violence against drivers and secretly lobbied governments worldwide.
The cache of files covers 40 countries over the period of five years–from 2013 to 2017– the period in which Uber, led by its co-founder Travis Kalanick, grew from a shaky startup to a global giant, "brute-forcing" its way in many markets across globe, with little to no regard for country's taxi regulations, according to a report by the Guardian.
What The Uber Files Reveals: Top Points
- Uber files reveal the ethically questionable practices through which the cab-hailing giant barged its way into new markets, often where existing laws or regulations made its operations illegal. The investigation found that Uber lobbied aggressively for such laws or regulations to be altered to accommodate it into markets.
- In France, Emmanuel Macron, who was economy minister at the time, went to great lengths to support Uber and its campaign to disrupt the country’s closed-shop taxi industry. Macron even told Uber that he had brokered a “deal” with its opponents in the French cabinet.
- In the United States Of America, two of former President Barack Obama’s most senior presidential campaign advisers– David Plouffe and Jim Messina–discussed helping Uber get to access leaders, officials and diplomats, the Guardian reported.
- The investigation also found that Neelie Kroes, former vice-president of the European Commission, secretly helped Uber to lobby a string of top Dutch politicians, including the country’s prime minister. Guardian reported that Kroes relationship with Uber was so sensitive that its top European lobbyist warned it was “highly confidential and should not be discussed outside this group”.
- Senior executives at Uber ordered the use of a “kill switch” in several countries, to prevent police and regulators from accessing sensitive in case of any probe against the company. The investigation releveled that in six countries, ‘Kill Switch’ was used to shuts down local systems to firewall investigation during raids on its offices.
- According to a report by Indian Express, that also participated in the probe of Uber Files, one particular email from a top Uber executive of February 2015 (in the context of anticipated tax raids in Belgium) details the modus operandi Uber used for India: how the local team appeared to be cooperative before Indian authorities even as they were actually “shut down” — courtesy the ‘Kill Switch’ — by Uber’s headquarters.
- In India, investigation found details of Uber’s run-ins with a host of Indian regulatory authorities, including GST and Income Tax Departments as well as Consumer Forums, the Reserve Bank of India and the Service Tax Department.
- In September 2014, Uber prepared a presentation for its staff using India as a case study for handling Service Tax issues. “Authorities want Uber to open their books, otherwise we are facilitating fraud,” Indian Express reported citing a slide in a PowerPoint presentation.
- In December 2014, after Uber was hit by controversy following the rape of a 25-year-old passenger in New Delhi in an Uber car by the driver, documents reveal that even as red flags were being raised on the ban imposed by the Delhi government, top executives squarely blamed the “flawed” licensing systems in India for letting the criminal record of the accused driver slip through.
- Express reported that Uber was in panic and in between some frantic damage control, Nairi Hourdajian, then the head of Uber’s communications unit, wrote in an email to his colleague on December 11, 2014, just six days after the rape: “Remember that everything is not in your control, and that sometimes we have problems because, well, we’re just f***ing illegal.”
- Further, the investigation showed that critical elements of Uber’s new safety features that the company boasted of after the New Delhi rape incident, are not yet in place. For instance, the “panic button” that every Uber cab was meant to be fitted with is yet to be integrated with Delhi Police and State Transport Department systems even six years after the rape.