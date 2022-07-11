New Delhi: The Uber Files referred to a cache of 124,000 internal emails, text messages and documents obtained from Uber that were obtained by the British daily The Guardian and scanned by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and a global consortium of newsrooms in 30 countries leading to the exposure of how the cab-hailing company used technology and dubious means to expand its base in several countries. The probe revealed the untold story of how a shaky Silicon Valley start-up became a USD 44-billion global transportation giant with operations in around 72 countries.Also Read - Won't Make Excuses, Judge us by What we've Done Over Last 5 Years: Uber on Charges of Flouting Laws | Full Statement

The leak consisting of emails, iMessages and WhatsApp exchanges between Uber’s most senior executives, as well as memos, presentations, notebooks, briefing papers and invoices, was first leaked to British publication the Guardian. During the investigation, it was found that Uber flouted the law, duped police, exploited violence against drivers and secretly lobbied governments worldwide. Also Read - The BIG STORY: Uber Used Tech To Break Laws, Duped People. Details Here

The cache of files covers 40 countries over the period of five years–from 2013 to 2017– the period in which Uber, led by its co-founder Travis Kalanick, grew from a shaky startup to a global giant, “brute-forcing” its way in many markets across globe, with little to no regard for country’s taxi regulations, according to a report by the Guardian. Also Read - Is Uber Planning to Exit Indian Market? Here's What Company Said

What The Uber Files Reveals: Top Points