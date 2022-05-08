New Delhi: The government of India has asked the Virtual Private Network (VPN) or cloud services providers in the country to collect and store “extensive and accurate” data of their customers for five years. As per reports, the directive has been issued by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) under the new cybersecurity policy from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.Also Read - Microsoft Adds Free Built-In VPN Network To Edge Browser

“The failure to furnish the information or non-compliance with the directions may invite punitive action,” Hindustan Times reported quoting the new directive dated April 28. The report said the new rule will come into effect within 60 days from the issuance of the notice, meaning it will come into effect starting at June end. Once implemented, the new guidelines issued by the government will affect how VPN services are offered and used in the country. Also Read - Attention Google Chrome Users! Govt Has an Urgent Warning About Your Browser. Check Details Here

What Does The New Directive Say?

Under the new directions, Mint reported that VPN providers are required to store validated customer names, their physical addresses, email ids, phone numbers, and the reason they are using the service, along with the dates they use it and their “ownership pattern”. In addition to that, the government is also asking VPN providers to keep a record of users’ IP addresses and their email used to register the service, along with the timestamp of registration. Further, VPN providers are also required to maintain a list of all IP addresses issued to a customer and the IP addresses that their customers generally use. Also Read - Deeply Committed To India, Making Every Effort To Comply With New IT Guidelines, Twitter Replies to Centre

What is a VPN and how does it function?

VPN or “virtual private network” is a service that helps internet users stay private online by hiding their IP addresses. VPN establishes an encrypted connection between the user’s computer and the internet, providing a private tunnel for their data, making them anonymous and blocking anyone from tracking their movements like where they are going or what they are doing.

It is the IP address– a special number unique user’s internet network– that helps websites, law enforcement agencies, cybercriminals or anyone else looking into an individual’s internet activities and track down their accurate location. Without a VPN, the user’s IP address is visible to the web. VPNs obscure the user’s internet usage by jumping the signal off multiple servers.

What kind of data do VPNs log?

According to a report by Tech Circle, some VPNs log users’ data required to enforce device caps. They measure how much data users have consumed and monitor their network performance. However, many VPNs also store users browsing data, metadata about their internet usage, websites they have visited, along with IP addresses used by them. Some VPNs also collect information about the apps installed on the user’s device and their social media usage history depending on the firm’s privacy policy. However, the name and email address of a user is collected by almost all VPN service providers.

What are no-logging VPNs, and how would the new policy affect them?

As the log of any user’s information can easily lead law enforcement agencies back to them, most top VPN operators provide a “no logging” service—at least for paying users, the Tech Circle reported. This means the VPN providers do not keep store users’ internet usage history or the IP addresses of the servers involved.

Such services could now be in violation of Cert’s rules by simply operating in India. That said, it is worth noting that ‘no logs’ does not mean zero logs. VPN services still need to maintain some logs to run their service efficiently.

How will the new directive affect users?

Though it is unclear how the Centre plans to use the users’ VPN data, but, the move would make it easier for the law enforcement agencies to track criminals who use VPNs to hide their internet footprint. However, the users’ data and also be easily missed by the government and its agencies to suppress dissent. In the past, VPNs have been of vital importance in countries that try to suppress dissent. By using VPNs, dissidents are able to spoof their location and stay safe. Moreover, the government can also take action against users accessing content that is banned in India using VPNs, such as the game PUBG Mobile.