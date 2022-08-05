New Delhi: More than 3,000 cattle have died in Rajasthan and Gujarat due to the Lumpy Skin Disease. In Rajasthan, the viral infection was confirmed across nine districts where around 2,500 cattle deaths have been reported in total from Barmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Pali, Ganganagar, Nagaur, Siorhi and Jaisalmer. Last month, Gujarat’s Agriculture Minister said Lumpy Skin Disease claimed lives of 977 cattle in the state. The virus spread in 14 districts, including all districts of Saurashtra region, Kutch and now Banaskantha. Both Rajasthan and Gujarat have sounded high alert in connection to the Lumpy Skin Disease.Also Read - Mumbai on Alert As Swine Flu Cases Witness Sudden Rise; 4 Patients on Life Support | Key Points

What is Lumpy Skin Disease

Lumpy Skin Disease, also called LSD, is caused by lumpy skin disease virus (LSDV), a virus from the family Poxviridae, genus Capripoxvirus. Sheeppox virus and goatpox virus are the two other virus species in this genus, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health. There is no vaccination available for the disease which is being treated based on symptoms.

Can humans get infected with Lumpy Skin Disease

LSDV is highly host-specific and causes disease only in cattle (Bos indicus and B. taurus) and water buffalo (Bubalus bubalis). A study in Ethiopia showed evidence of differential breed susceptibility to LSD, with Holstein Friesian or crossbred cattle exhibiting higher morbidity and mortality due to LSD when compared with local zebu cattle. LSDV is not zoonotic, so humans cannot get affected by the disease.

Lumpy Skin Disease: Symptoms and how it spreads

The Lumpy Skin Disease spreads through bloodsucking insects, certain species of flies and through contaminated food and water.

It causes acute fever, discharge from the eyes and nose, salivation, soft blister-like nodules all over the body, marked reduction in milk yield and difficulty in eating.

The mortality rate for the contagion is 1.5 per cent.

Lump Skin Disease in Rajasthan, Gujarat – Top points