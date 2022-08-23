Delhi: Have you heard of the Bihar’s Mithila Makhana? Yes, it is that healthy and delicious snack that has now joined the ranks of getting the Geographical Indication (GI) Tag. Bihar’s Mithila Makhana has been awarded the GI Tag by the Union Government. The addition of these fox nuts in the GI Tag list will aid in boosting the trade, and also help manufacturers incur maximum profit.Also Read - What Is Geographical Indication Tag? List Of Recent GI Tags In India

Minister of Commerce, Consumer Affairs and Food, Piyush Goyal’s Hindi tweet roughly translates to, “Mithila Makhana registered with GI Tag, Farmers will get profit and it will be easier to earn. Due to Geographical Indication Tag to Mithila Makhana in the festive season, people outside Bihar will be able to use this auspicious material with reverence.”

GI Tag से पंजीकृत हुआ मिथिला मखाना,

किसानों को मिलेगा लाभ और आसान होगा कमाना। त्योहारी सीजन में मिथिला मखाना को Geographical Indication Tag मिलने से बिहार के बाहर भी लोग श्रद्धा भाव से इस शुभ सामग्री का प्रयोग कर पाएंगे. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 20, 2022

MITHILA MAKHANA

The botanical name for this fox nut is Euryale Ferox Salisb. It is regarded as a special variety of Aquatic Fox Nut that is grown in the region of Mithila in Bihar. It can also be found in the adjoining area of Nepal. As published by the Financial Express, Maithili Brahmin community distribute Makhana during Kojagara Puja Festival.

Benefits: Mithila Makhana are extremely healthy and delicious snacks. These fox nuts are said to be rich in fiber and protein. In addition to this it also has micro nutrients like iron, calcium, phosphorous and magnesium. Now you may add this GI Tagged snack on your healthy diet chart.

WHAT IS GI TAG?

Geographical Indication (GI) Tags act as a special identification ascribed to any region, town, or state. These tags are assigned to certain products like agriculture or handicraft or food that symbolise the uniqueness of that particular region or place. India, as a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO), enacted the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999. Later it came into force with effect from 15 September 2003. GI has been defined under Article 22 (1) of the WTO Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) Agreement as: “Indications which identify a good as originating in the territory of a member, or a region or a locality in that territory, where a given quality, reputation or characteristic of the good is essentially attributable to its geographic origin.”

Once a product is given a GI Tag, it cannot be sold under the same name. This tag is valid for up to 10 years and can be renewed thereafter again. GI Tags thus provide assurance of innovativeness, quality and distinctiveness of the product.

GI tags mean that that product, name or sign thus assigned is unique, bears distinctive qualities, are made with traditional methods representing the reputation of the region. One can also view this tag as a means of protection from any sort of copyright violation

The Darjeeling Tea was the first product in India that was given a GI tag around 2004-2005. Basmati Rice, Kashmir Saffron, Kangra Tea, Thanjavur Paintings are few of the famous goods that are awarded with this tag.

While there are around more than 400 GI Tags in India, it only goes say on how we are home to some of world’s most unique creations. GI Tags in way is a tableu of the Indian heritage and culture that must be preserved at all costs.