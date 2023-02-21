Home

What is New START Nuclear Arms Treaty That Russia Suspended With US | Explained

Earlier, Russia had said that it wanted to preserve the treaty, despite what it called a destructive U.S. approach to arms control.

New Delhi: Sharply upping the ante amid tensions with Washington over the fighting in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Moscow was suspending its participation in the New START treaty — the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States.

“I am forced to announce today that Russia is suspending its participation in the strategic offensive arms treaty,” Vladimir Putin said.

Speaking in his state-of-the-nation address, Putin also said that Russia should stand ready to resume nuclear weapons tests if the U.S. does so, a move that would end a global ban on nuclear weapons tests in place since Cold War times.

Explaining his decision to suspend Russia’s obligations under New START, Putin accused the U.S. and its NATO allies of openly declaring the goal of Russia’s defeat in Ukraine.

“They want to inflict a ‘strategic defeat’ on us and try to get to our nuclear facilities at the same time,” he said, declaring his decision to suspend Russia’s participation in the treaty. “In this context, I have to declare today that Russia is suspending its participation in the Treaty on Strategic Offensive Arms.”

WHAT IS THE NEW START TREATY?

Signed by the then US President Barack Obama and his Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, the New START treaty was signed in 2010 that limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers. The agreement envisages sweeping on-site inspections to verify compliance.

Just days before the treaty was due to expire in February 2021, Russia and the United States agreed to extend it for another five years.

Russia and the U.S. have suspended mutual inspections under New START since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Moscow last fall refused to allow their resumption, raising uncertainty about the pact’s future. Russia also indefinitely postponed a planned round of consultations under the treaty.

The U.S. State Department has said that Russia’s refusal to allow the inspections “prevents the United States from exercising important rights under the treaty and threatens the viability of U.S.-Russian nuclear arms control.” It noted that nothing prevents Russian inspectors from conducting inspections of U.S. facilities.

HAS RUSSIA THREATENED TO PULL OUT BEFORE?

Earlier, Russia had said that it wanted to preserve the treaty, despite what it called a destructive U.S. approach to arms control.

Russia and the United States together account for about 90 percent of the world’s nuclear warheads, and both sides have stressed that war between nuclear powers must be avoided at all costs.

However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed the two countries closer to direct confrontation than at any time in the past 60 years.

