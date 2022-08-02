Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri killed: Ayman al-Zawahiri, who became Al-Qaeda’s chief following Osama bin Laden death, was killed in a drone strike by the US in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Tuesday. As per the AFP report, al-Zawahiri was killed by two missiles fired at his Kabul home but pictures showed no sign of an explosion and US officials say no one else was harmed. This shows that the US used the macabre Hellfire R9X, a warhead-less missile believed to be equipped with six razor-like blades extending from the fuselage that slices through its target but does not explode, to kill him. Reportedly, Al-Zawahri was standing on the balcony of his hideout when the two Hellfire missiles were launched from an unmanned drone by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).Also Read - Al Qaeda Chief Ayman-Al-Zawahiri Killed In US Drone Strike, His Journey From Eye Surgeon To Becoming Most Wanted Terrorist

Confirming his killing, US President Joe Biden said, “Now Justice has been delivered, and this terrorist leader is no more.” In a televised address to the nation from the White House on Monday, Biden said. “No matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you are a threat to our people, the United States will find you and take you out.”

What is the Hellfire R9X?

The Hellfire R9X, also called the “ninja bomb”, has become the US munition of choice for killing leaders of terrorist groups while avoiding civilian casualties.

The R9X first appeared in March 2017 when al-Qaeda senior leader Abu al-Khayr al-Masri was killed by a drone strike while travelling in a car in Syria.

However, the Pentagon or CIA, the two US agencies known to undertake targeted assassinations of extremist leaders,have never publicly acknowledged it.

The hellfire missiles, also are only used in a handful of attacks in Afghanistan and Iraq since 2017. It is not even clear how many hellfire missiles the US has.

The AGM-114 Hellfire missiles are air-to-ground, laser-guided, subsonic missiles with significant anti-tank capacity.

The Hellfire missiles have several variants, depending on their warhead, guidance system, and its physical variations.

A latest and peculiar addition to the line of Hellfire missiles is the Hellfire R9X which uses pop-out sword blades to kill targets with minimal collateral damage—designed for targeted killings.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the R9X, which was developed reportedly under the Obama administration, with focus on reducing civilian casualties, “comes equipped with a different kind of payload: a halo of six long blades that are stowed inside and then deploy through the skin of the missile seconds before impact to ensure that it shreds anything in its tracks”.

The hellfire missile weighs over 100 pounds, is more than five feet long, and is popularly known as ‘flying Ginsu’ among US officials.

Born in an Egyptian middle-class family of scholars and doctors, Zawahiri grew up to be a doctor. Zawahiri served three years as a surgeon in the Egyptian Army, but his journey from an eye surgeon to becoming a most wanted global terrorist started after he met Laden in 1986, and joined Laden as his personal advisor and physician.

Zawahiri took over al-Qaeda in 2011 after a team of Navy SEALs killed Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan. He and Bin Laden plotted the 9/11 attacks together and he was one of the US’s “most wanted terrorists”.