New Delhi: Pop star Justin Bieber revealed he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Bieber, 28, shared a video to Instagram Friday showing fans that the right side of his face has been paralyzed. The diagnosis is the latest in a series of medical issues Bieber has recently disclosed, including Lyme disease, Epstein Barr and chronic anxiety. Earlier this week, the singer announced that tour dates would be postponed to allow him to prioritize his health. The singer shared his condition on Instagram on Friday, telling followers he can't blink his eye or flare his nostril on the right side of his face.

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a neurological condition caused by varicella zoster virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox in children and shingles in adults. The syndrome is officially known as herpes zoster oticus; its more common name comes from the neurologist James Ramsay Hunt, who first described the illness. The virus can linger in your body for your entire life, even long after you have recovered from chickenpox, and reawaken to irritate and inflame the nerves in your face. “The nerves that go through your face go through pretty narrow, bony canals, and when they’re inflamed they swell and lose the ability to function,” The New York Times quoted Dr. Anna Wald, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Washington School of Medicine as saying. The illness affects men and women equally and can result in paralysis on one side of the face and painful, blistering rashes. It is more common in older people, and some patients experience changes in their hearing, perhaps perceiving sounds louder in one ear than another or developing tinnitus (a chronic ringing in the ears) or even deafness in one ear. Ear and facial pain is commonly a part of the syndrome, and some patients may suffer from vertigo. Only about five to 10 out of every 100,000 people will develop Ramsay Hunt syndrome each year. “It can happen to anyone,” said Dr. Waleed Javaid, director of infection prevention and control at Mount Sinai Downtown in New York. “But it’s not something that people should be afraid of.” According to researchers, it can take a long time for people with the syndrome to receive an accurate diagnosis.

What Are The Symptoms

According to the Mayo Clinic, the two main signs and symptoms of Ramsay Hunt syndrome are:

A painful red rash with fluid-filled blisters on, in and around one ear

Facial weakness or paralysis on the same side as the affected ear

Usually, the rash and the facial paralysis occur at the same time. Sometimes one can happen before the other. Other times, the rash never occurs. If you have Ramsay Hunt syndrome, you might also experience:

Ear pain

Hearing loss

Ringing in your ears (tinnitus)

Difficulty closing one eye

A sensation of spinning or moving (vertigo)

A change in taste perception or loss of taste

Dry mouth and eyes

How is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome treated?

According to researchers, most people who have Ramsay Hunt make a full recovery, although the duration of the disease can vary. “Some people, it takes weeks. Some people, it takes months,” said Dr. Michael Ison, a professor of infectious diseases at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine. In rare cases, though, facial paralysis or hearing loss can be permanent.

Treatment for Ramsay Hunt typically involves taking anti-viral medication. Some patients may also be prescribed a steroid. Physical therapy is not usually recommended for patients.