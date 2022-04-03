New Delhi: Tata Group is all set to launch its much-anticipated super app called ‘Neu’ on April 7. The company revealed the launch date of ‘Neu’ on its app as well as on Google Play Store, stating that “start your new journey with us on April 7”. Announcing the launch date of the super app, Tata Group attempts to take on Amazon and Jio Platforms amid the stupendous growth in the consumer digital economy space in the ‘mobile-first’ country.Also Read - Elon Musk Likely to Become World's First Trillionaire in 2024: Report

What is the Tata Neu app?

Indian conglomerate Tata Group’s upcoming app ‘Neu’ will bring together all of its digital services and apps on a single platform. On its Play Store page, the app’s description read, “Consume cutting-edge digital content, make payments, manage your finances, plan your next holiday or perhaps just your next meal – there’s lots to explore and experience in the world of Tata Neu.” Tata Group, which has been testing ‘Neu’ with its employees for some time, aims to stop different loyalty offerings by BigBasket and 1mg, etc, and merge them with ‘NeuCoins’. Also Read - Why Cooking Gas Is Getting Costlier? | Explained

The company said, “Experience the rewarding world of Tata Neu, packed with exclusive offers, benefits and privileges. It’s your one-stop-shop for a seamless shopping and payments experience. Find everything from groceries, to gadgets, to getaways on Tata Neu. Pay instantly for any of your online and in-store purchases, utility bills and more, using Tata Pay.” Also Read - What Are Iran Nuclear Deal Talks That May Impact Oil Prices Amid Russia-Ukraine War? | Explained

The users also get rewarded every time they shop, book flights and hotels and more. One can make payments across multiple Tata brand apps, websites and in-store using NeuCoins, cards, UPI, EMI and more.

Services to be available on Tata Neu App

Just as the company said the Neu App will be a “one-stop-shop”, from booking flight tickets to ordering groceries, users can have it all on just one platform. Tata group’s digital services such as booking flight tickets on AirAsia India, Air India or booking hotels at Taj Group properties, ordering groceries from BigBasket, medicines from 1mg, or purchasing electronics from Croma and apparel from Westside can all be done through the upcoming Tata Neu app. The company will also reward its users with Neu Coins for spending on the app and that will be redeemable on the services being provided through the app.

Other Super Apps in India

Other companies like Amazon, Paytm and Reliance Jio have already built their super apps, where they provide services such as payments, content streaming, shopping, travel bookings, groceries, etc. Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries’ JioMart is also set to get into the super app business.

Globally, successful super apps have been built around core services like social messaging, digital payments, food tech, e-mobility, online shopping, paying utility bills and so on.

India’s consumer digital economy is projected to reach a massive $800 billion by 2030 and online retailAwill make the bigger pie, according to market research firm RedSeer. The online retail market in the country is likely to grow to $350 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) over the next decade, the report noted.

