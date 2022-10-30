New Delhi: India is all set to get its first aircraft manufacturing unit in the private sector in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Sunday (October 30). The aircraft manufacturing facility is being built majorly for the C-295 transport aircraft but it will also be manufacturing additional aircraft as per requirements of the IAF and also for exports in future. European aviation major Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems (TASL), the defense arm of Tatas, will manufacture the C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Vadodara.Also Read - IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2022 Registration: Check Eligibility, Age Limit, How to Apply at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

FEATURES OF THE C-295 AIRCRAFT

The C295 is a new-generation tactical airlifter in the light and medium segment.It is robust and reliable but also highly versatile in terms of the number of different missions it can perform. The C295 conducts multi-role operations worldwide under all weather conditions. It is fully certified and routinely operates day and night in combat missions in all weather extremes, from desert to maritime environments, from extremely hot to extremely cold temperatures.

C-295MW aircraft is a transport aircraft of 5-10 Tonne capacity with contemporary technology that will replace the ageing Avro aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

C295 is known to be a superior aircraft used for tactical transport of up to 71 troops or 50 paratroopers, and for logistic operations to locations that are not accessible to current heavier aircraft.

The aircraft has a rear ramp door for quick reaction and para dropping of troops and cargo.

The aircraft is capable of performing special missions as well as disaster response and maritime patrol duties.

HOW WILL THE C-295 AIRCRAFT BOOST INDIA’S DEFENCE INDUSTRY

The C-295 aircraft will be manufactured outside of Europe for the first time and it is definitely a major boost to 'Make in India' and domestic aviation manufacturing. With this, India will enter an illustrious league of about a dozen nations with the capacity to manufacture military transport aircraft.

Tata-Airbus combine had said, “C295 manufacturing is the first Make in India aerospace programme in the private sector involving the full development of a complete industrial ecosystem; from manufacture to assembly, test and qualification, to delivery and maintenance of the complete lifecycle of the aircraft.”

This project is a unique opportunity for the Indian private sector to enter the technology-intensive and highly competitive aviation industry. “This project offers a unique opportunity for the Indian private sector to enter the technology-intensive and highly competitive aviation industry. It will augment domestic aviation manufacturing resulting in reduced import dependence and expected increase in exports,” said the Defence Ministry.

According to officials, 13,400 parts, 4600 sub-assemblies and all significant component assemblies will be manufactured by 25 domestic MSME suppliers spread across seven states. All these 56 aircraft will be fitted with an indigenous electronic warfare suite developed by Bharat Electronics Ltd and Bharat Dynamics Limited.

As per the Allied Market Research report, the military transport aircraft industry is set to reach $ 45 billion industry size by 2030. Tata-Airbus facility is due to complete its IAF commitment by 2031 and can start exporting its products to other nations as well.

As per Defence Ministry, following the delivery of 56 aircraft to IAS, the combine will be allowed to sell India-built C295 aircraft to civil operators and to countries cleared by the government. And, this will bring a massive transformation of its defence sector through the ambitious Make in India program.