New Delhi: Mozambique has reported its first case of wild polio in three decades. It is Mozambique's first such case of childhood disease since 1992 and the second imported case of wild poliovirus in Southern Africa this year, after an outbreak was reported in Malawi earlier this year. According to Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization's regional director for Africa, the detection of the new case was "greatly concerning" and it demonstrated "how dangerous this virus is and how quickly it can spread".

Africa was declared free of indigenous wild polio in 2020. The latest case of poliovirus Type 1 would, however, not affect that certification as it appeared to be an imported strain, the WHO said. Polio eradication has been one of the great global health success stories and wild poliovirus is now endemic only in Afghanistan and Pakistan, according to a report by The Guardian.

The case in Mozambique was identified in the north-eastern Tete province, with the infected child having begun to experience the onset of paralysis in late March. Genomic sequencing analysis indicated that the newly confirmed case was linked to a strain that circulated in Pakistan in 2019, similar to the case reported in Malawi earlier this year, The Guardian reported.

What is Polio?

Polio, or poliomyelitis, is a highly infectious disease, spread mainly through oral contamination by faecal matter. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), because the virus lives in the faeces of an infected person, people infected with the disease can spread it to others when they do not wash their hands well after defecating. People can also be infected if they drink water or eat food contaminated with infected faeces.

The virus can cause paralysis in children leaving them crippled, and sometimes it is also fatal. There is no cure, but vaccination has brought the world close to ending the wild form of the disease.

The virus multiplies in the intestine, from where it invades the nervous system and can cause paralysis. Once that happens, the patient is crippled for life because there is no treatment for the affliction.

Symptoms of Poli0

As per CDS, most people who get infected with poliovirus (about 72 out of 100) will not have any visible symptoms. About 1 out of 4 people (or 25 out of 100) with poliovirus infection will have flu-like symptoms that may include– sore throat, fever, tiredness, nausea, headache, and stomach pain. These symptoms usually last 2 to 5 days, and then go away on their own.

A smaller proportion of people (much less than one out of 100, or 1-5 out of 1000) with poliovirus infection will develop other, more serious symptoms that affect the brain and spinal cord:

Paresthesia (feeling of pins and needles in the legs)

Meningitis (infection of the covering of the spinal cord and/or brain) occurs in about 1 out of 25 people with poliovirus infection

Paralysis (can’t move parts of the body) or weakness in the arms, legs, or both, occurs in about 1 out of 200 people with poliovirus infection

Paralysis is the most severe symptom associated with polio because it can lead to permanent disability and death. Between 2 and 10 out of 100 people who have paralysis from poliovirus infection die, because the virus affects the muscles that help them breathe.

Even children who seem to fully recover can develop new muscle pain, weakness, or paralysis as adults, 15 to 40 years later. This is called post-polio syndrome.

Transmission Poliovirus is highly contagious and spreads through person-to-person contact. It lives in an infected person’s throat and intestines. It enters the body through the mouth and spreads through contact with the feces (poop) of an infected person or droplets from a sneeze or cough of an infected person (less common). An infected person may spread the virus to others immediately before and up to 2 weeks after symptoms appear. The virus can live in an infected person’s faeces for many weeks. It can contaminate food and water in unsanitary conditions. People who don’t have symptoms can still pass the virus to others and make them sick.