New Delhi: More than 4.7 million people in India – nearly 10 times higher than official records suggest – are thought to have died because of Covid-19, according to a new World Health Organization (WHO) report. The Centre has rejected the report while strongly objecting to the use of certain mathematical models for projecting excess mortality estimates in view of the availability of authentic data. “Despite India’s objection to the process, methodology and outcome of this modelling exercise, WHO has released the excess mortality estimates without adequately addressing India’s concerns,” read a statement.Also Read - Kerala Teen Dies After Eating Shigella Contaminated Chicken Shawarma. What You Should Know

What WHO said about covid deaths in India

WHO said between January 2020 and December 2021, there were 4.7 million “excess” Covid deaths in India — the maximum number that’s 10 times the official figures and almost a third of Covid deaths globally. The global figure, according to the report, was 15 million — more than double the official figure of 6 million. The Indian government, however, has put the death toll for the January 2020-December 2021 period at about 480,000. The WHO report said that almost half of the deaths that until now had not been counted were in India. WHO said it may add a disclaimer to the report highlighting the ongoing conversation with India.

Key objections raised by India

Use of certain mathematical models for projecting excess mortality estimates in view of availability of authentic data. Validity and robustness of the model used and methodology of data collection. classification of India as Tier II country (for which a mathematical modelling estimate is used0 Use of Global Health Estimates (GHE) 2019 in one of the models used by WHO for calculating excess mortality estimates for India. Test positivity rate of covid in India was never uniform at any point of time. WHO’s model fails to take into account the variability in positive rate. Model assumes an inverse relationship between temperature and mortality, which was never substantiated by WHO despite India’s repeated request.

Why WHO data raises questions