Ayman al-Zawahiri killed: The United States on Tuesday killed al-Qaeda leader and key plotter of the 9/11 terrorist attack, Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan, US president Joe Biden confirmed. “(Ayman al-Zawahiri) carved a trail of murder and violence against American citizens. Now justice has been delivered and this terrorist leader is no more,” Biden said. According to reports, Zawahiri was standing on the balcony of a safe house when a drone fired two missiles at him. Other family members were present, but they were unharmed and only Zawahiri was killed. Biden said he had given the final approval for the “precision strike” on the 71-year-old al-Qaeda leader after months of planning.

Ayman al-Zawahiri: Who was al-Qaeda leader killed by US?

Born in an Egyptian middle-class family of scholars and doctors, Zawahiri grew up to be a doctor. He was the grandson of Rabia al-Zawahiri, the grand imam of Al Azhar, which is the centre of Sunni Islamic learning in the Middle East and one of Islam’s most important mosques. Al Zawahiri graduated from the al Qasr al Ain medical school at Cairo University in 1974. Ideologically he opposed secular governments, and he was arrested in 1981 after the assassination of former Egyptian President Mohammad Anwar Al-Sadat on a charge of carrying a weapon without a license. Zawahiri served three years as a surgeon in the Egyptian Army, but his journey from an eye surgeon to becoming a most wanted global terrorist started after he met Laden in 1986, and joined Laden as his personal advisor and physician. In 1993, he took over the leadership of Islamic Jihad in Egypt and became a leading figure in a campaign in the mid-1990s to overthrow the government and set up a purist Islamic state. He was found to be involved in the killing of over 1,200 Egyptians. Zawahiri took over al-Qaeda in 2011 after a team of Navy SEALs killed Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan. He and Bin Laden plotted the 9/11 attacks together and he was one of the US’s “most wanted terrorists”. Al Zawahiri, 71, was listed as one of the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorists, and there was a $25 million reward for his capture. Zawahiri is thought to have travelled around the world during the 1990s in search of sanctuary and sources of funding. In the years following the Soviet withdrawal of Afghanistan, he is believed to have lived in Bulgaria, Denmark and Switzerland, and sometimes used a false passport to travel to the Balkans, Austria, Yemen, Iraq, Iran and the Philippines. In December 1996, he reportedly spent six months in Russian custody after he was caught without a valid visa in Chechnya. According to an account allegedly written by Zawahiri, the Russian authorities failed to have the Arabic texts found on his computer translated and he was able to keep his identity secret. In 1997, Zawahiri is believed to have moved to the Afghan city of Jalalabad, where Osama Bin Laden was based. A year later, Egyptian Islamic Jihad joined five other radical Islamist militant groups, including Bin Laden’s al-Qaeda, in forming the World Islamic Front for Jihad against Jews and Crusaders. He helped plot the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks and was wanted in connection with the 1998 U.S. embassy bombings in Tanzania and Kenya as well as the 2000 attack on the USS Cole in Yemen. The embassy bombings killed 224 people, including 12 Americans, and injured more than 4,500 other victims. The attack on the USS Cole killed 17 U.S. sailors. In the years after the attacks, Zawahiri emerged as al-Qaeda’s most prominent spokesman, appearing in 16 videos and audiotapes in 2007 – four times as many as Bin Laden – as the group tried to radicalise and recruit Muslims around the world. He had publicly urged terrorists to attack the U.S. and Western allies and abduct citizens.

In January 2006, the US had earlier tried to kill Zawahiri in a missile strike near Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan. The attack killed four al-Qaeda members, but Zawahiri survived and appeared on video two weeks later, warning US President George W Bush that neither he nor “all the powers on earth” could bring his death “one second closer”.

Zawahiri’s targeted killing comes a year after the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

The US President said that justice has been delivered, adding, “No matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you are a threat to our people, the US will find you and take you out.”