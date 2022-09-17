Nagpur: The RSS has invited acclaimed mountaineer Santosh Yadav to be the chief guest at its annual Dussehra function in Nagpur. She will be the first woman chief guest at the event where the organisation’s chief Mohan Bhagwat lays out its views on a variety of germane issues and sets its agenda, said RSS’ joint publicity chief Narender Thakur. This is the first time in its 97 years of existence has invited a woman chief guest to the occasion. The event scheduled for 5 October will be held at Nagpur’s Reshmibagh Maidan.Also Read - The Tragic Story Of Joymala And Why Is Assam Govt Forced To Take Legal Action Against Tamil Nadu | EXPLAINED

राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ का वार्षिक विजयादशमी उत्सव 5 अक्तूबर, 2022 को नागपुर में सम्पन्न होगा। इस उत्सव में प्रमुख अतिथि सुप्रसिद्ध पर्वतारोही पद्मश्री श्रीमती संतोष यादव जी होंगी और परमपूजनीय सरसंघचालक डॉ. मोहनजी भागवत का उद्बोधन होगा। pic.twitter.com/H720QwuYBn — RSS (@RSSorg) September 15, 2022

WHO IS SANTOSH YADAV

Santosh Yadav, 54, hails from the Joniyawas village of Rewari district in Haryana She is the first woman to scale Mount Everest twice . First in 1992 and 1993. When she took to climbing the mountain in 1992, she was also the youngest to do so then. She was also the first woman to climb the 29,035 feet high mountain from its Kangshung face — the eastern-facing side of the peak, one of the Chinese sides of Mount Everest. Her parents wanted to get her married at the age of 14, as that was the norm then. However, she decided to stay in a hostel in Jaipur and continued with her studies. Reportedly, from her hostel room, she could see the Aravalli range, which fascinated her and also prompted her to learn mountaineering. According to a report in The Hindu, she paid no attention to the complaints by her instructors at the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarkashi about her ‘tiny lungs’ and her being underweight and continued with her training. In 1992, a then 20-year-old Yadav began her ascent to Mount Everest and successfully completed it from the difficult Kangshung Pass, making her the youngest to do so. Her obsession with the peak continued and in 1993, she climbed it again, this time with an Indo-Nepalese team. Yadav was awarded the National Adventure Award in 1994, now known as the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, India’s highest adventure sports honour. In March of 2000, she was also awarded the Padma Shri for her achievements. The Haryana government in 2006 also named a very busy road after her in Gurugram to honour her rare achievement.

RSS’ Dussehra event in Nagpur

The RSS has traditionally invited distinguished persons from different walks of life as its chief guest at the much anticipated event.

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi and former president Pranab Mukherjee have been among the chief guests in the recent years.