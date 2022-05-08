Bhubaneswar: The low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea has intensified into a cyclone and is expected to trigger wind over 75 km/hour, which may get stronger. The cyclone has been named Asani–a name given by Sri Lanka, that means ‘wrath’ in Sinhalese. As the cyclone Asani hurtles towards the east coast, the question looms over its name- about why and how is the storm christened.Also Read - Cyclone Asani Forms In Bay Of Bengal, Set To Intensify In 24 Hours; Odisha, Bengal On High Alert

Though the names of cyclones may seem random, that’s not the case. Each name is carefully selected and indicates something. For instance, the last cyclone to hit India in 2021 was Jawad which caused major disruptions over Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal in India. Jawad was named by Saudi Arabia, and the word meant ‘generous’ in Arabic. Also Read - Good News! Cyclone Won't Make Landfall In Odisha Or Andhra But Move Parallel To Coast, Says IMD

Why Cyclones Are Named?

According to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), an agency under the United Nations, there can be more than one cyclone at a time in a particular geographical location or around the globe and the systems can last for a week or more. Therefore, each tropical storm is given a name to avoid confusion, facilitating disaster risk awareness, management and mitigation. Also Read - Cyclone Alert: Heavy Rainfall Warning For Odisha, Andhra And West Bengal As East Cost Braces For Storm

Short and easy-to-pronounce names are helpful in rapidly and effectively disseminating detailed storm information between hundreds of scattered stations, coastal bases and ships at sea. It is less subject to error than the older and more cumbersome latitude-longitude identification methods.

Who Names Cyclone?

Since 1953, Atlantic tropical storms have been named from lists prepared by the National Hurricane Center in the US. In the beginning, storms were named arbitrarily. From the mid-1900s, the practice of giving feminine names to Christian storms was used. Meteorologists decided later to name storms from a list for a more organised and efficient system, according to information on WMO’s website.

There are six Regional Specialised Meteorological Centres (RSMCs) worldwide and five regional Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres, which are mandated for issuing advisories and naming cyclonic storms.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is one of the RSMCs and is tasked with giving a title to a cyclone that forms over the northern Indian Ocean when they have reached a maximum sustained surface wind speed of 62 kmph or more.

How Cyclones Are Named?

The naming of cyclones in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea started in September 2004. The IMD provides cyclone and storm surge advisories to 13 countries across the north Indian Ocean. The list is arranged according to the names, given by alphabetically-arranged counties, that are neutral to gender, politics, religious beliefs and cultures. It is used sequentially, column-wise.

The designation should not be present in the existing list of the six RSMCs. The name of a storm from the South China Sea that crosses Thailand and emerges into the Bay of Bengal will not be changed. Once a name is used, it will not be repeated again. The word, which can have a maximum of eight letters, should not be offensive to any member country or hurt the sentiments of any group of population.

In 2020, a new list was released with 169 names, including 13 names each from 13 countries. Earlier, eight countries had given 64 designations. Names from India that have been used include Gati (speed), Megh (cloud), Akash (sky). Other designations that have been used earlier included Ogni, Helen and Fani from Bangladesh; and Laila, Nargis and Bulbul from Pakistan.

What Will Named Of Future Storms?

The cyclone that will form after Asani will be called Sitrang, a name given by Thailand. Other names that will be used in the future include– Ghurni, Probaho, Jhar and Murasu from India, Biparjoy (Bangladesh), Asif (Saudi Arabia), Diksam (Yemen), Toofan (Iran) and Shakhti (Sri Lanka).