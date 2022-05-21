London: European and American health authorities have identified a number of monkeypox cases in recent days, mostly in young men. It’s a surprising outbreak of a disease that rarely appears outside Africa. Health officials around the world are keeping watch for more cases because, for the first time, the disease appears to be spreading among people who didn’t travel to Africa. It has sparked concerns in at least nine European nations – Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom – with cases having been reported from the United States, Canada and Australia too.Also Read - Monkeypox Outbreak In Europe, US Raises Concern In India: How Govt Is Monitoring Situation

While the WHO held an emergency meeting on Friday, a top health official has sounded a warning that cases could "accelerate". "As we enter the summer season… with mass gatherings, festivals and parties, I am concerned that transmission could accelerate," WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge was quoted as saying by AFP.

WHO said it is investigating the fact that many cases reported were people identifying as gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men.

How many Monkeypox cases are there typically?

The World Health Organization estimates there are thousands of monkeypox infections in about a dozen African countries every year. Most are in Congo, which reports about 6,000 cases annually, and Nigeria, with about 3,000 cases a year.

Isolated cases of monkeypox are occasionally spotted outside Africa, including in the U.S. and Britain. The cases are typically associated with travel to Africa or contact with animals from areas where the disease is more common.

In 2003, 47 people in six U.S. states had confirmed or probable cases. They caught the virus from pet prairie dogs that been housed near imported small mammals from Ghana.

What is different about these cases?

It’s the first time monkeypox appears to be spreading among people who didn’t travel to Africa. Most of the cases involve men who have had sex with men.

In Europe, infections have been reported in Britain, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Sweden.

Britain’s Health Security Agency said its cases are not all connected, suggesting that there are multiple chains of transmission happening.

The infections in Portugal were picked up at a sexual health clinic, where the men sought help for lesions on their genitals.

On Wednesday, U.S. officials reported a case of monkeypox in a man who had recently traveled to Canada. The Public Health Agency of Canada also confirmed two cases related to that positive test. Health officials in Quebec earlier said they suspected 17 cases in the Montreal area.

Is Monkeypox being spread through sex?

It’s possible, but it’s unclear at the moment. Monkeypox has not previously been documented to have spread through sex, but it can be transmitted through close contact with infected people, their body fluids and their clothing or bedsheets.

Michael Skinner, a virologist at Imperial College London, said it’s still too early to determine how the men in the U.K. were infected. “By nature, sexual activity involves intimate contact, which one would expect to increase the likelihood of transmission, whatever a person’s sexual orientation and irrespective of the mode of transmission,” Skinner said.

Indian Health Ministry puts Airports and ports on high alert

The Union Health Ministry has directed the Airport and Port health officials to keep a close vigil, “They have been instructed that any sick passenger with a travel history to Monkeypox-affected countries be isolated and samples sent to the BSL4 facility of the National Institute of Virology in Pune for an investigation,” an official source said who also informed about the health minister’s instruction to NCDC and ICMR to be alert and closely monitor the situation in India.

(With inputs from AFP, AP and Reuters)