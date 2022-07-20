Who Will Get Shiv Sena Symbol, Uddhav Thackeray Or Eknath Shinde: Eknath Shinde seems to be inching closer to snatching Shiv Sena’s party symbol, the Bow and Arrow, from Uddhav Thackeray. Out of the total 19 Lok Sabha MPs of Shiv Sena, 12 have joined the Shinde camp while 6 more MPs are also reportedly likely to switch over to their side. Earlier, 40 rebel MLAs associated with the national executive and the organization have accompanied Shinde. Overall, Shiv Sena’s symbol seems to be slipping from Uddhav’s hand. However, the final decision lies with the Election Commission of India (ECI).Also Read - First Assembly Elections In J&K After Removal Of Article 370 Later This Year, Preparations Underway

Here, in 5 easy steps, we will learn how and why Uddhav Thackeray is sure to lose the party symbol and how will the Election Commission decide?

Question 1: Since Eknath Shinde became the Maharashtra CM, what has changed in the equation of Shiv Sena’s Uddhav faction and Shinde faction?

MLAs: In 2019, Shiv Sena had a total of 56 MLAs. Of these, 1 has died. That is, this number is now 55. In the floor test held on July 4, 40 MLAs voted in the favor of the Shinde faction.

Organization: On July 7, out of 67 corporators of Thane district, 66 have joined the Shinde faction. Thane is the largest municipal corporation after BMC. After this, 55 corporators of Dombivli Municipal Corporation left Uddhav Thackeray and joined Shinde. At the same time, 32 corporators from Navi Mumbai have also joined the Shinde faction.

Simultaneously, the Shinde faction dissolved the party’s old national executive on July 18 and announced a new executive. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been elected as the new leader of Shiv Sena. However, Shiv Sena has not removed the post of the party chief. That is, the post of Uddhav Thackeray is intact.

MPs: Shiv Sena has 19 Lok Sabha and 3 Rajya Sabha MPs. Out of these, the Shinde faction paraded 12 Lok Sabha MPs in front of the Lok Sabha Speaker on Tuesday. Along with this, the Shinde faction claims that out of 19 MPs, 18 are with them. Speaker Om Birla has also recognized the rebel group leader Eknath Shinde’s supporter MP Rahul Shewale as the leader of Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha. Bhawna Gawli has been retained as the Chief Whip of Shiv Sena.

Presidential election: Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena alliance with Congress and NCP is still intact, but in the presidential elections held on July 18, all 22 Shiv Sena MPs voted in favor of BJP candidate Draupadi Murmu.

Question 2: How will the Election Commission decide on who will get the Shiv Sena symbol?

If there is a split in a recognized national or state-level party, the Election Commission decides which is the real party. That is, who will head Shiv Sena will be decided only by the Election Commission. The Election Commission gets this power from paragraph 15 of The Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

The commission will examine the vertical division of the party. That is, both the legislature and the organization are seen in it. The Election Commission brings out the list of top committees and decision-making bodies of the party before the partition. From this, it tries to know how many of these members or officials belong to which group. Apart from this, how many MPs and MLAs are there in which faction?

In most cases, the commission has decided to give symbols based on the support of party office bearers and elected representatives, but if for some reason it is not able to properly justify the support within the organization, then the commission is completely independent of the party and decides on the basis of the majority of MPs and MLAs.

Question 3: Will the Shinde faction snatch the Shiv Sena’s Bow and Arrow symbol by changing the equation?

Shiv Sena’s 40 MLAs and 12 MPs are now with the Shinde faction. On the basis of the number of MPs and MLAs Shinde has claimed that he has two-thirds of the people’s representatives, so the real Shiv Sena is now his. Along with this, the Shinde faction has also claimed to be with office bearers of many districts. That is, Shinde has started disbanding the organization as well.

However, before this division, Uddhav Thackeray is the president elected according to the constitution of Shiv Sena.

As mentioned above, the Election Commission will investigate the vertical division of the party. That is, both the legislature and the organization are seen in it. In such a situation, the Shinde faction seems to be in a strong position in the present situation. That is, along with the legislature, he is also pulling the organization on his side.

Question 4: Has this matter reached the Election Commission?

A letter has been submitted by the Eknath Shinde faction to the Election Commission on July 19. It is written in the letter that “we have the majority of Shiv Sena MLAs and MPs. We have a national executive. In such a situation, we should be recognized as the real Shiv Sena”.

At the same time, in view of Eknath Shinde’s grip on the party, the Uddhav faction had filed a caveat with the Election Commission on July 11. It said that before considering any demand made by the Shinde faction on the party’s election symbol, their points too should be heard.

Question 5: Why does Eknath Shinde want to capture Shiv Sena?

It is clear from this whole episode that BJP’s motive is not only to form a government in Maharashtra but it wants to weaken Uddhav Thackeray in the state. At the same time, BJP wants a Shiv Sena that supports it and not its competitor. Therefore, BJP wants that the Shinde faction should get the symbol of Shiv Sena. With this, BJP will also not have to face anger against Shiv Sena in the coming assembly and Lok Sabha elections.