New Delhi: Biplab Deb, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) first Chief Minister in Tripura stepped down on Saturday. Deb’s resignation came ahead of the 60-seat Tripura Assembly heading for the elections next year. Deb submitted his resignation to Governor SN Arya on Saturday evening, two days after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda in the national capital on Thursday. In a statement announcing his resignation, Biplab Dev listed the strengthening of BJP’s party organisation ahead of the 2023 Tripura assembly polls as a reason behind his decision.Also Read - Biplab Deb Resigns as Tripura CM Ahead of Assembly Polls Next Year, New Replacement to be Announced Today

“Being a chief minister, I tried to work for the overall development of Tripura and to do justice to people in the state. Now the BJP wants to strengthen the party organisation for the 2023 Tripura assembly polls. If there is strong organisation, then the party will be voted to power. To strengthen the base of the BJP in the state, I need to work on the grassroot level in various sectors. I should work as a common Karyakarta (party worker) rather than being in the position of Chief Minister to form BJP government again in the coming Assembly elections,” Deb said in a statement after putting in his papers. Also Read - BJP MP Diya Kumari Claims Taj Mahal Built On Land Originally Belonging To Jaipur Royal Family

What Will Be BJP’s Next Step?

As per news agency ANI, a meeting of the BJP legislative party was scheduled to be held at 5 pm on Saturday to pick a new leader. Union minister Bhupender Yadav, and national general secretary Vinod Tawde will be central observers during the meeting. Also Read - TRB Tripura PGT Recruitment 2022: Apply For 300 Posts From May 12| Check Complete Details Here

Why Did Biplab Deb Resign, What’s Next For Him?

Biplab Deb’s resignation ahead of polls comes in a similar fashion to the exits of other Chief Ministers in BJP run states like–Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Gujarat.

Biplab Deb is likely to be accommodated in the organisation, News18 reported quoting sources. As per the report, Deb’s exit was necessitated after adverse reports received by the BJP’s top leadership about the administration and dissatisfaction in the ranks, sources said.

According to News 18 report, BJP’s ally in Tripura, the Indigenous Peoples’ Front of Tripura (IPFT), had also made its reservations about Deb known to the central leadership. The infighting in IPFT over the re-constitution of the state committee has shaken up Tripura’s politics a year before elections.

Pradyut Kishore Deb Barman of TIPRA Moth, too, is said to be eyeing tribal seats. Biplab Deb was sworn in as the BJP’s first Chief Minister in Tripura when the party swept to power in 2018, dislodging the CPI(M) government which had ruled the state for over two decades, the report said.

As per another report by the Newsroom Post, BJP wanted to go with a fresh face in the assembly polls prompting Deb’s resignation. Biplab Dev would be engaged in organisational work, said sources quoted by Newsroom Post.

A brief political history of Biplab Kumar Deb

Deb assumed the post of chief minister of Tripura in 2018 after the BJP formed the government in alliance with the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) in the state for the first time, ending the nearly 25-year-long rule of the Communist Party of India.