Why Delhi HC Denied Bail To Satyendar Jain In Money Laundering Case

Satyendar Jain was arrested on May 30, 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by the Enforcement Directorate.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday denied bail to jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain who arrested last year by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. The bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma rejected the bail plea of Satyendar Jain, Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain.

Why Delhi High Court rejected Satyender Jain’s bail plea

The Delhi High Court rejected Satyendar Jain bail plea on the ground that the AAP leader may “tamper with evidence” if he is let out of the jail. In his bail plea, Satyendar Jain said he should be given bail as had fully “cooperated and participated” in the case against him. “I appeared before ED on 7 occasions. I have cooperated and participated in the investigation. I was arrested 5 years down the line in 2022,” Satyendar Jain said.

However, the court stated that applicant is an influential person and hence he has the potential of tampering with evidence. Satyendar Jain/applicant, at this stage, can’t be held to clear the twin conditions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

During arguments, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju appeared for Enforcement Directorate contented that money laundering is crystal clear against Jain and other co-accused.

In his bail plea before Delhi High Court, Satyendar Jain stated that the trial court Judge and ED has gravely misread and misapplied the PMLA by identifying proceeds of crime solely on the basis of accommodations entries. That accommodation entries cannot itself lead to a punishable offence under PMLA.

This is not the first time a court had denied Satyendar Jain’s bail plea. On November 17, 2022, a trial court in Delhi had dismissed the bail petition of Satyender Jain.

While dismissing the bail petition, the Rouse Avenue Court said that the accused Satyendar Kumar Jain had knowingly done such activity to obliterate the tracing of the source of ill-gotten money and accordingly, the proceeds of crime were layered through Kolkata-based entry operators in a way that its source was difficult to decipher. Hence, Satyendar Kumar Jain has prima facie indulged in the offence of money laundering of more than Rs 1 crore.

What is the case against Satyendar Jain

Satyendar Jain was arrested on May 30, 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by the Enforcement Directorate and is presently in Judicial Custody in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate, which was probing the 2017 money laundering case, had claimed that Satyendar Jain had appointed “dummy directors” in companies allegedly involved in money laundering.

The enforcement agency has alleged that the companies which were “beneficially owned and controlled” by Jain had received accommodation entries amounting to Rs 4.81 crore from the shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through a hawala route.

The ED case is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint registered on the allegation that Satyender Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.