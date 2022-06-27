New Delhi: The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra intensified as the Supreme Court on Monday extended till July 12, the time granted by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal to the 16 dissident MLAs to submit their written responses to the disqualification notice, and asked the Maharashtra government to ensure the protection of all rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and their family members.Also Read - Maharashtra Crisis: SC Allows Eknath Shinde Camp To File Reply To Disqualification Notice By July 11

Why There is No Speaker in Assembly?

In 2019, when the NCP-Sena-Congress combine formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Congress’ Nana Patole was appointed as the speaker of the house. However, a year later, Patole became the Congress chief of state and he resigned from his post and since then no replacement has been found.

Why The Deputy Speaker is Hogging The Limelight Amid The Crisis?

In the absence of the speaker, the Deputy Speaker presides over the session of the assembly and conducts the business in the house. Thus, he might play a pivotal role in the near future as he has all the powers of the speaker.

He had given the first jolt to the rebel MLAs by approving the appointment of Uddhav loyalist Ajay Chaudhari as the legislature party leader of Shiv Sena. He had sought the disqualification of rebel MLAs under the Members of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on the ground of Defection) Rules, 1986.

Can Deputy Speaker Take Action Against Rebel MLAs Under Anti-Defection Law

Filed through advocate Abhinay Sharma, a rebel MLA in his plea said that the deputy speaker cannot disqualify any member under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution during the pendency of his own removal resolution and termed his action in recognising Ajay Choudhary and Sunil Prabhu as Leader and Chief Whip of SSLP as illegal.

The plea said, “Issue a writ of prohibition/mandamus or any other appropriate writ, direction or order, interim in nature stay the effect and operation of the notice dated June 25, 2022, issued to the Petitioner by the Respondent No. 1.”

Furthermore it added, “Issue a writ of certiorari or any other appropriate writ, order or direction hold and declare that the Letter/order dated June 21, 2022, passed by the Respondent No. 1 accepting the appointment of Respondent No. 4 as Leader of Shiv Sena Legislature Party is illegal and unconstitutional and be pleased to quash and set aside the same.”

