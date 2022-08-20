Yellow crazy ants in Tamil Nadu: Even as thousand cattle died due to lumpy skin disease in north India, a different kind of insect called yellow crazy ants are reportedly causing farm animals to go blind in Tamil Nadu. The yellow crazy ants have been causing a menace and attacking livestock in the state while also damaging crop yield. Many farm animals and snakes have also died after being attacked by the yellow crazy ants in several villages in Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul district.Also Read - Explained: What Is Lumpy Skin Disease Which Killed Over 3,000 Cattle In Rajasthan, Gujarat

Yellow crazy ants menace in Tamil Nadu

Large number of villages in Tamil Nadu’s Karanthamalai forest region in Dindigul district have been affected by the yellow crazy ants, according to a report by BBC.

Crop yield have also been damaged, causing massive loss to the villagers.

The residents in the villages alleged that snakes and rabbits have died after it were attacked by these insects.

As per the report, cattle herders near the forest area have vacated their settlements due to the yellow crazy ants menace.

The yellow crazy ants apparently “do not have any diet preferences and eat anything and everything”, Dr Pronoy Baidya, an entomologist who has done research on yellow crazy ants, was quoted as saying by BBC.

What are yellow crazy ants

Yellow crazy ants have been listed as one of the top 100 worst invasive species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). They are a category three restricted pest under the Biosecurity Act 2014. Mainly found in tropical and subtropical regions, yellow crazy ants are recognised by their distinctive golden-brown or yellow in colour.

Unlike other insects or ants, the yellow crazy ants don’t sting or bite but sprays formic acid. “The ants are known to proliferate quickly and can do a large amount of damage to native wildlife,” the BBC reported.

According to the Australian government’s Wet Tropics Management Authority (WTMA), the current distribution of yellow crazy ants extends through the tropical islands of the Indian and Pacific Oceans, including Papua New Guinea, Mauritius and South East Asia where they are a major pest.

This ant species falls under the subfamily ‘Forminicae’ because they do not have a stinger, and their pincers are notably reduced. In place of a stinger, yellow crazy ants have an acidopore (a small opening at the tip of their abdomen that sprays formic acid) as their defence and attack mechanism, the WTMA said.

Yellow crazy ants: Identifying features

As per WTMA, these are the few identifying features of yellow crazy ants –

Slender body, usually 4mm long (about half the size of a green ant)

Long skinny legs

Long antennae, equal to or exceeding the length of the body (11 segments in total)

Head is distinctly longer than broad

Golden-brown body, with a darker brown abdomen, sometimes striped

Day and night time foraging (they are less active in intense heat and heavy rain)

Spray formic acid (do not bite or sting)

Tend to be found in large numbers rather than by themselves

