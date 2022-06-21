New Delhi: Recognising a slew of benefits of the ancient Indian practice of Yoga, the International community decided to observe June 21 as International Yoga Day. The year 2022 marks the 8th annual International Yoga Day. The theme of International Day of Yoga 2022 is “Yoga for Humanity”, which means yoga for the health of all.Also Read - PM Modi's Friend Abbas, Mentioned in His Blog on Mother's Birthday, Now Lives in Australia: Report

This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a mass Yoga event at the Mysuru Palace grounds in Karnataka on the International Day of Yoga on June 21. The PM will join 15,000 yoga enthusiasts who will participate in the event. The programme is being held in physical mode after a hiatus of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Happy International Yoga Day 2022 Messages, Wishes, Motivational Quotes, WhatsApp Forwards, Instagram Status

Also Read - Agnipath: All 3 Armed Services Chiefs to Meet PM Modi Today, to Brief Him on Recruitment Scheme

This year around 25 crore people across the world are expected to participate in various events, doing yoga in unison towards better health and wellness for all, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

Significance of Yoga in these trying times:

Covid-19 and Moneypox have wreaked havoc across the globe. These diseases have caused serious mental stress and anxiety among patients. The Covid-induced isolation are not only affecting physical health but also taking a toll on their mental well-being of many. In these trying times, Yoga, meditation have proven to be played a pivotal role.

Yoga’s incorporation of meditation and breathing can help improve a person’s mental well-being. According to various studies, regular yoga practice creates mental clarity and calmness; increases body awareness; relieves chronic stress patterns; relaxes the mind; centers attention; and sharpens concentration.

Yoga can also lower blood pressure and reduce insomnia.

Other physical benefits of yoga include:

Increased flexibility

Increased muscle strength and tone

Improved respiration, energy and vitality

Maintaining a balanced metabolism

Weight reduction

Cardio and circulatory health

Improved athletic performance

Protection from injury

Theme:

The theme for this year’s IDY celebrations is ‘Yoga for Humanity’ and around 25 crore people across the world are expected to participate in various events, doing yoga in unison towards better health and wellness for all.

To ensure the grand scale celebrations of the Yoga Day, the PM had written a letter in Hindi to all the sarpanchs or gram pradhans on May 6. Union Minister Sonowal said the Ayush Secretary has requested all the chief secretaries of the states and UTs to facilitate a translation of the PM’s letter in the local or regional language of the state and get it delivered to gram pradhans through the district collectors.

Yoga Day Celebration:

The flagship programme is being organised for a mass Yoga Protocol world over on IDY 2022 following the movement of the Sun. The programme will commence at 3 AM IST and would continue till 10 PM. Starting in Fiji, Brisbane, Australia and New Zealand, it will end in San Francisco, USA and Toronto, Canada.

“Seventy-nine Countries and United Nations’ organisations are onboard for the programme with full-hearted support of Indian missions abroad. The programme will be telecast live on DD India for 16 time zones,” Sonowal said.

Mass Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) demonstrations will be conducted at 75 iconic locations branding/showcasing India through IDY activities. This programme would be part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The programme will include a digital exhibition in Dasara Ground, Mysuru on June 21 and 22 to showcase a ‘state of the art’ development in Yoga. An interactive feature of doing Yoga with PM is also provided, wherein anyone can perform virtually Yoga with animated videos of PM and can take virtual selfie with the PM.

In addition, through an interactive tool the concentration level of an individual can be checked. Further, a static exhibition covering all Ayush streams and Yoga start-up is also organised.

The Ayush ministry is also employing digital and other platforms created for this purpose. Yoga portal and Namaste app are being used for registration of participants, organisations, and Yoga Certification Board (YCB) portal for issue of certificate after completion of trainer course.