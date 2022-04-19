The Bhagavad Gita or Gita is a part of the epic Mahabharata. It has 700-Sanskrit verses by Lord Krishna. It is a compilation of dialogues between Pandava prince Arjuna and Lord Krishna during the Kurukshetra war. The holy book of the Hindus highlights the fundamental truths of life that have been inspiring the past and the present of everyone.Also Read - Gujarat Govt Says Bhagavad Gita Will Be Part Of School Syllabus For Classes 6 To 12
Gita speaks of self-realisation, it also teaches you to enjoy life and achieve remarkable success in the world.
We have summarized 10 verses from the holy book to achieve success:
- Your Desires are the reason for your Sorrow. The key to happiness is reduction of sorrow.
- The self-controlled soul, who moves amongst sense objects, free from either attachments or repulsion, he wins eternal peace.
- Hell has three hates: lust, anger and greed.
- No one who does good work will ever come to a bad end, either here or in the world to come
- It is better to live your own destiny imperfectly than to live an imitation of somebody else’s life with perfection.
- You have the right to work, but never to the fruit of work. You should never engage in action for the sake of reward, nor should you long for inaction. Perform work in this world, Arjuna, as a man established within himself – without selfish attachments, and alike in success and defeat.
- Those who eat too little or eat too much, who sleep too much or sleep too little, will not succeed in meditation. But those who are temperate in eating and sleeping, work and recreation, will come to the end of sorrow through meditation.
- If you don’t fight for what you want. Don’t cry for what you lost.
- You have the right to work but never engage in action for the rewards, nor should you long for inaction.
- Calmness, gentleness, silence, self-restraint, and purity: these are the disciplines of the mind.