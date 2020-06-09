The COVID-19 pandemic has turned our lives topsy-turvy, and amid the fear of catching the virus, we are also left depressed because we aren’t able to do the things we have been doing normally. As the lockdown is done away with in most parts of the country, we will be getting back to normal slowly but surely. And with so many changes happening in a short period of time, we all need a bit of inspiration like the quotes below of Swami Vivekananda. Also Read - Solar Eclipse 2020: All About The Annular Solar Eclipse That Will Take Place in June

Swami Vivekananda, who was a Hindu monk and the chief disciple of the 19th-century Indian mystic Ramakrishna, was inclined towards spirituality though born into an aristocratic Bengali Kayastha family of Calcutta. He is said to have been a key figure in the introduction of the Indian philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world. He is also credited with having raised awareness about interfaith and bringing Hinduism to the status of a major world religion during the late 19th century.

Here are the 10 inspirational quotes of Swami Vivekananda:

1. Arise! Awake! and stop not until the goal is reached.

2. If faith in ourselves had been more extensively taught and practised, I am sure a very large portion of the evils and miseries that we have would have vanished.

3. All differences in this world are of degree, and not of kind, because oneness is the secret of everything.

4. The world is the great gymnasium where we come to make ourselves strong.

5. Our duty is to encourage every one in his struggle to live up to his own highest idea, and strive at the same time to make the ideal as near as possible to the truth.

6. The Vedanta recognizes no sin, it only recognizes error. And the greatest error, says the Vedanta is to say that you are weak, you are a sinner, a miserable creature, who has no power and who can do nothing.

7. A man has attained immortality when he is no longer disturbed by anything material.

8. We are what our thoughts have made us; so take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far.

9. All the powers in the universe are already ours. It is we who have put our hands before our eyes and cry that it is dark.

10. Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life – think of it, dream of it, live on that idea. Let the brain, muscles, nerves, every part of your body, be full of that idea and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success.