The Bhagavad Gita or Gita is a part of the epic Mahabharata. It has 700-Sanskrit verses by Lord Krishna. It is a compilation of dialogues between Pandava prince Arjuna and Lord Krishna during the Kurukshetra war. The holy book of the Hindus highlights the fundamental truths of life that have been inspiring the past and the present of everyone.

We have summarized 10 verses from the holy book that takes us through the essence of life and Gita:

1. "The peace of God is with them whose mind and soul are in harmony, who are free from desire and wrath, who know their own soul."

2. “Hell has three hates: lust, anger and greed.”

3. “Anyone who is steady in his determination for the advanced stage of spiritual realization and can equally tolerate the onslaughts of distress and happiness is certainly a person eligible for liberation.”

4. “The happiness which comes from long practice, which leads to the end of suffering, which at first is like poison, but at last like nectar – this kind of happiness arises from the serenity of one’s own mind.”

5. “No one who does good work will ever come to a bad end, either here or in the world to come”

6. “A gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return”

7. “It is better to live your own destiny imperfectly than to live an imitation of somebody else’s life with perfection.”

8. “He who has let go of hatred who treats all beings with kindness and compassion, who is always serene, unmoved by pain or pleasure, free of the “I” and “mine,” self-controlled, firm and patient, his whole mind focused on me —that is the man I love best.”

9. “You have the right to work, but never to the fruit of work. You should never engage in action for the sake of reward, nor should you long for inaction. Perform work in this world, Arjuna, as a man established within himself – without selfish attachments, and alike in success and defeat.”

10. “The nonpermanent appearance of happiness and distress, and their disappearance in due course, are like the appearance and disappearance of winter and summer seasons. They arise from sense perception, and one must learn to tolerate them without being disturbed.”