Did you know the Holy Quran has 114 surahs, 6,236 ayats, and countless words of wisdom? The holy book says that one should spread the message of love, peace, and togetherness. The book has been a ray of hope for many during their darkest times. It is the central holy text of the Islamic religion. The words imparted in the Holy Quran are often misused, misconstrued by many. Also Read - Zaira Wasim Reacts to Her Controversial Quran Tweet on Locust Attacks, Says 'It Was Taken Out of Context'

The Quran has the most inspiring and beautiful verses which talk about patience, hope, righteous way to live life, peace, and empowerment. We have compiled 12 verses from the holy Quran that are in a true sense great life lessons. Also Read - Zaira Wasim Back on Twitter After Controversial Quran Tweet, Says 'Took a Break Due to Noise'

1. To you be your religion and to me my religion. Also Read - Zaira Wasim Trends on Twitter as She Leaves Social Media After Using a Quran Verse to Allegedly Justify Locust Attack

2. The true servants of the gracious one are those who walk upon the earth and when they are addressed by the ignorant ones, their response is peace.

3. The reward of goodness is nothing but goodness.

4. Good action and a bad action are not the same. Repel the bad with something better and if there is enmity between you and someone else, he will be like a bosom friend.

5. The life of this world is but the comfort of illusion.

6. Those who give charity night and day, secretly and publicly, receive their recompense from their Lord; they will have nothing to fear, nor will they grieve.

7. Kind words and compassion are better than a charity that is followed by insult.

8. Good is for those who do good in this world and Allah’s earth is spacious!

9. And him who seeks thy help, chide not.

10. O Mankind, spread peace, and feed people.

11. Surely, good deeds erase bad deeds.

12. And be patient over what befalls you.