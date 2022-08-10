Independence Day 2022 Speech in English: India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence on August 15th, 2022. The celebration has been titled ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fronted by the Ministry of Culture and the Government of India. As we gear up for the biggest festival of democracy on Monday, here are a few speech ideas to help you and the kids to perform and celebrate the Freedom Festival with all pomp and show:Also Read - Freedom Offer! All About Reliance Jio's Mega I-Day Offer

Independence Day 2022 Speech in English for Students:

Independence Day is the biggest festival of democracy for all Indians. We celebrate Independence Day every year on August 15 because on this day, we got freedom from British rule and elected our first Prime Minister – Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. This is just not to mark our freedom from the invaders who ruled the country for 200 years but also to celebrate each Indian's right to live freely and enjoy all other constitutional rights that shine gloriously in the Constitution of India. India is a diverse country with 28 states, over 121 languages and 270 mother tongues and Independence Day is the day to celebrate this diversity and the sprawling cultures that we cherish and preserve.

It is the day to remind all that freedom never comes easily to anyone. It is the day to remember the sacrifice of the millions of freedom fighters who fought bravely against the Britishers, not just to reclaim their land back, but also to fight the oppression, the elitism, the sheer cruelty of their rule and various rights to debilitate Indian citizens introduced by the British Raj.

The celebrations begin early in the morning at Delhi’s Red Fort where the Prime Minister of India delivers a quick speech and addresses the nation about the development and the policies that the government has introduced, and the upcoming efforts that the government has planned to take to boost the nation further. Before arriving at the Red Fort, the PM also visits India Gate to honour the sacrifice of our martyrs by giving a Shradhanjali. The PM then hoists the tricolour flag in which each colour signifies a different spirit of the nation. While saffron stands for glory and happiness, white is for peace and green is for faith. In the centre of our flag, there is an Ashok chakra that contains 24 evenly distributed spikes.

As we celebrate the 75th Independence Day, we remember the glorious sacrifice of our freedom fighters with a hand on our hearts and promise to maintain the spirit of brotherhood and peace in the nation. We think about all those who are still fighting their own battles against patriarchy, inequality, gender biases and poverty. We promise to contribute to our free land in the best way possible. Jai Hind!